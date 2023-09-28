How to Unlock $1,500 BetMGM Kentucky Launch Promo
Secure two chances to win big just for signing up with BetMGM and making a deposit of $10 or more
The long wait is over! You can finally bet on sports in Kentucky and BetMGM is celebrating the occasion with one of the biggest offers you’ll see!
BetSided readers in Kentucky who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and follow our instructions below will have your first bet backed by the house for up to $1,500!
Here’s how you can take the sweat out of your first bet at BetMGM Kentucky:
BetMGM KY Sign-Up Bonus
Your first bet will be returned as bonus bets if you lose (for up to $1,500) if you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and deposit $10 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus today:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook KY (no promo code necessary)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it! Once you’ve signed up and made a qualifying deposit, your first bet will be backed by BetMGM.
That means you can load up for a big bet on your favorite team, try to pick out an upset victory, combine your best bets into a parlay or anything else!
Now let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet.
How to Bet at BetMGM Sportsbook
BetMGM offers betting lines on all of your favorite sports, including wagers you might not have even realized were available!
You can keep it simple and pick a team to win, cover the spread or bet on over/under the total points. Or you can bet on player props, scoring props, same-game parlays, futures bets and much more.
After signing in to BetMGM, navigate to the sports listing and scroll through the options until you find your sport of choice.
Then, you’ll be greeted with odds on the upcoming games or, for sports out-of-season, futures bets on division winners, awards winners, championship winners and more.
When you find a game you want to wager on, be sure to click on it to see all of your betting options.
And don’t forget: this no-sweat bet only applies to your first wager!
Why Bet at BetMGM?
Along with a wide variety of fun betting lines, BetMGM also makes it easier on you to cash in with odds boosts, other fun promotions and a rewards program.
Sign up with BetMGM today to celebrate its arrival in Kentucky with two chances to win big.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.