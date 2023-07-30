Caesars College Football Promo Code: $1,250 Bonus to Pick a National Champion!
Take two shots at winning big with this second-chance bonus at Caesars Sportsbook
A new college football season is right around the corner which means there are TONS of season-long bets available to take!
One of the most fun wagers you can make is picking a team to win the National Championship and watching them dominate all season.
College football fans who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and deposit $10 or more can pick their CFP winner AND have a second-chance bonus worth up to $1,250 if they get it wrong!
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bonus today:
Caesars Sportsbook College Football Promo Code
If you miss your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,250.
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code: BETSIDEDFULL
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Each step above is required, so make sure that you use the promo code and your first deposit is at least $10.
Once you’ve completed each step, your first bet at Caesars will be backed by the house with no more work needed on your end.
Now let’s dig into the odds on this year’s National Championship.
Odds to Win the College Football Playoff
Caesars already has odds available for picking next year’s College Football National Champion!
Once you’ve signed in to Caesars, navigate to the ‘NCAAF’ section and select ‘Futures Bets.’
From there, you can scroll through all of the odds for each team to win the title until you find one you want to bet on.
No matter which team you pick, from Georgia at +230 to Northern Illinois at 5,000-to-1, you’ll be multiplying your investment if you’re right!
Sign up with Caesars today to give yourself two chances to win big this college football season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.