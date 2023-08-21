New Caesars + DraftKings NFL Promos: Win $450 GUARANTEED Bonus on ANY Week 1 Parlay!
Win a guaranteed $450 bonus betting any NFL Week 1 parlay at Caesars and DraftKings
By Joe Summers
Caesars and DraftKings both have brand new NFL sign-up promos available to start your season with a MASSIVE payday! In total, you'll win a combined $450 GUARANTEED bonus on ANY bet.
Whether you win or lose, you'll get $450 just for trying. See below how to claim each offer before they expire. You could bet on any Week 1 game or even make a parlay, knowing you're a winner no matter what!
Caesars NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code BETSIDEDGET and then bet $50 or more on any NFL game, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome!
Your part is easy. Sign up for Caesars with that BETSIDEDGET promo code, deposit and bet $50 or more on anything you want, then you're all set.
Once your wager settles, you'll be credited with $250 in bonus bets. If you win, you'll get those winnings in addition to the bonus!
Only new Caesars users in states with legal sports betting can claim this exclusive offer and it won't last long. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $250 in Week 1 - sign up for Caesars now.
DraftKings NFL Promo Code
DraftKings has a guaranteed win offer available for new users too. You'll INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets once you place any wager of $5 or more!
All you have to do is sign up for DraftKings (no promo code required), deposit $10 or more, then bet at least $5 on any NFL wager.
You'll instantly get $200 in bonus bets even if you lose! Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your initial wager only has to be $5.
Similar to the above, only new DraftKings users in states with legal sports betting qualify. Lock in an additional guaranteed $200 by signing up for DraftKings now before it's too late!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.