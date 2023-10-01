Caesars Kentucky Promo Awards $250 Guaranteed for Betting ANY NFL Game Today
Caesars Sportsbook offers one of the biggest Kentucky promos around to celebrate the launch of legal online betting.
It's not always easy to be an NFL fan in Kentucky.
You don't have a team in your state. If you've been a Bengals fan for years, you've suffered plenty of heartbreak and then probably got called bandwagon once they started succeeding. Prefer other nearby teams? Being a Colts fan hasn't been much fun in a long time. The Titans? Hmm.
And on top of that, you've had to watch your neighbors be able to bet on NFL games while you couldn't. But now that's changed.
Caesars Sportsbook hasn't brought you an NFL team, but they have brought you the ability to bet on any NFL team, and they'll give you a guaranteed $250 for doing it too. Here's how.
Caesars Kentucky Promo Code: $250 For NFL Week 4
Caesars has a pretty unique promo. They'll award you a bigger guaranteed bonus than FanDuel or DraftKings, but you need to wager a bit more to get it. Placing a $50 bet on any NFL game will unlock your guaranteed $250 bonus, whether you win or lose. This bonus comes in the form of five $50 bonus bets too, so you don't need to worry about having to risk it all on one game. Here's how to make sure you automatically unlock the offer:
- Sign up for Caesars through our exclusive BetSided link
- Use the promo code BETSIDEDGET
- Finish the account setup process and deposit at least $50
- Place your first NFL bet of $50 or more
Really, it's that simple.
Caesars Kentucky Promo: Best NFL Bet to Unlock $250
When you're betting $50 to unlock your bonus, you want to try to get your money down good. The full thing pays out even if you lose, but it would be a lot nicer to get the full bonus and some cash winnings too, right?
So let's see what the BetSided experts have to say as far as what the best bets are in Week 4.
Iain MacMillan has made a bold prediction for this week's Cowboys vs. Patriots matchup , liking New England to win straight-up as an underdog. If you get those +225 moneyline odds and they pull it off, that would be $112.5 in cash winnings, plus your $50 initial stake back, plus $250 in bonus bets.
Peter Dewey went a bit safer in his Bills vs. Dolphins preview in case you're not trying to put $50 down on a huge underdog. He likes the Bills on the moneyline as favorites, highlighting Miami's soft schedule so far as a reason that he thinks they're overrated.
Of course, since your bonus is guaranteed you can also go with your heart and just get some extra motivation for backing your favorite team too.
Whoever you go for, just make sure you get your bet in before kickoff, because there's no guarantee that Caesars will keep offering such a generous promo for long. Unlock your $250 before it expires!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.