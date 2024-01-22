Caesars Sportsbook Promo: $1,000 Bonus to Pick Your Super Bowl Champ
Give yourself two chances to win big betting on the NFL with this offer at Caesars
Only four teams remain in the NFL Playoffs, but you can still bet on ANY of them to win the Super Bowl with plus-odds.
And you can do it with NO SWEAT for up to $1,000 thanks to Caesars Sportsbook!
Keep reading to learn how you can take two chances at cashing in big on the NFL.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at Caesars, you’ll be issued a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code BETSIDED
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Once you’ve signed up, used the promo code and deposited $10 or more, your first bet will automatically be backed by the house!
Of course that means you could bet on anything you want, but why not take a shot at picking the Super Bowl champion at plus-odds? You’ll multiply your investment if you’re right!
Now let’s make sure you know how to access these odds.
Caesars Sportsbook Odds to Win Super Bowl 58
The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are the two favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl with both listed inside 2-to-1 odds.
If you want to go bold, you could bet on the Chiefs (+370) or the longshot Lions (+750)!
But there’s more options, too, like picking a Super Bowl exacta (that means picking the winner AND loser), or betting on the Conference Championship games this weekend.
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on this weekend’s games, then click on either matchup that interests you to find all of your options.
If you want to bet on the Super Bowl, click on ‘Futures’ to find all of the odds associated with the big game.
This NFL season is almost over, which means you’re running out of time to cash in. Sign up with Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.