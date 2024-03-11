Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code in North Carolina: How to Get $250 for a $10 Bet Today
Bet $10, get $250 bonus to celebrate the launch of Caesars in NC for a limited time
The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here!
Mobile sports betting is officially live in North Carolina and Caesars Sportsbook is celebrating with one of the best welcome bonuses available!
Keep reading to learn how you can unlock $250 in bonus bets to try your hand at sports betting.
Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code
Caesars is giving you $250 in bonus bets if you follow these steps:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook with this link
- Use the promo code BETSIDEDNC
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on any wager
That’s it! As long as you use the promo code and put $10 or more on your first wager, you’ll get $250 in bonus bets, guaranteed.
Now let’s make sure you know how to spend them.
What are Bonus Bets?
If you’re new to sports betting, you might not be familiar with bonus bets.
It’s simple! Bonus bets allow you to bet on sports without risking your own money.
One big difference between using bonus bets and betting with your own cash is that the value of your bonus bet won’t be returned to you.
But what’s not to like when you can bet without risk?
How to Use Bonus Bets at Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars offers tons of fun ways to bet on your favorite sports and it’s even easier with bonus bets!
Once you’ve logged in, click on your sport of choice in the all-sport list to find odds on upcoming games.
When you find a game you want to wager on, click on the matchup to see all of your betting options broken down by category.
To wager with bonus bets, simply select the bet you want to make and then look for the option to apply bonus bets.
Caesars Sportsbook Refer-A-Friend Bonus
Your chance to win bonuses don't end when you sign up with Caesars.
You'll also be rewarded (with 5,000 reward points) every time you refer a friend who bets $50 or more at Caesars.
Caesars Bonus Rewards
Description
Welcome Bonus
Bet $10, Get $250
Refer-A-Friend
Friend bets $50, you get 5,000 reward credits
Odds/profit boosts
Amplified potential winnings on specific events or sports
The process is simple. Sign in to your account, find your unique refer-a-friend link in your account and send it to your friend. Then, all they have to do is sign up and bet $50 or more and you'll be rewarded!
Don't miss your chance to stack up your rewards. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.