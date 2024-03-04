Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code
Unlock seven chances to double your winnings if you sign up with Caesars before March 11
Caesars Sportsbook is officially launching in North Carolina on March 11, but you won’t want to wait until then to sign up.
If you sign up early, you’ll get seven 100% profit boosts from Caesars – giving you seven chances to double your winnings!
Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Pre-Registration Promo: Seven 100% Profit Boosts
Caesars Sportsbook is offering an early-bird bonus you won’t find anywhere else and it’s easy to claim!
Here’s how you can claim your profit boosts:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook with this BetSided link
- Use the promo code BETSIDEDDBL
- Verify your age (must be 21+), identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $1 or more on March 11
Once you place that first bet, you’ll be guaranteed to receive your seven 100% profit boosts.
Now let’s make sure you know how to use them.
How to Use Your Profit Boosts at Caesars Sportsbook
If you’re new to sports betting, you might not be familiar with a profit boost, but it's simple to learn.
If you apply one of your 100% profit boosts to a wager, you’d win double what you’d otherwise win.
For instance, if you bet $100 on Duke to beat UNC as +150 underdogs and the Blue Devils win, you’d typically profit $150. With a profit boost applied, you’d instead win $300!
Your chance to double your winnings is ending soon and you won’t want to miss out. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.