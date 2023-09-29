DraftKings Kentucky Launch Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 INSTANTLY Plus $150 in No-Sweat Bets!
Bet just $5 at DraftKings and win up to $350 in bonuses even if you lose
By Joe Summers
Mobile sports betting is LIVE in Kentucky and DraftKings Sportsbook has a phenomenal sign-up promo available to kick things off with a MASSIVE win.
New users who bet $5 or more on ANY game will win $200 in bonus bets INSTANTLY and can claim up to $150 in no-sweat bets! It's the perfect way to start your sports betting career.
Here's how to sign up:
DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings, deposit at least $10, and then bet $5 or more on any game in any sport, you'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets!
You can then opt-in to get one $50 no-sweat bet for each eligible NFL gameday this week as well!
Follow these steps to get your bonuses:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game in any sport
That's it! After placing your bet, you'll instantly be credited $200 in bonus bets. Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
You can then opt-in to receive one $50 no-sweat bet for each eligible NFL gameday this week. If those wagers lose, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again on the house!
Only new DraftKings users in states with legal sports betting can claim this limited-time offer. Don't miss out on bonuses this good - sign up for DraftKings now!
Why Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook?
DraftKings is one of the country's premier sportsbooks, offering tons of ways to bet on your favorite teams including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, futures, parlays and more.
After you sign up and make your deposit, take a moment to explore the user-friendly interface and get familiar. Follow the steps outlined above and you'll get $200 no matter what!
You'll also love DraftKings' exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that'll keep your paydays coming in even after your bonuses are exhausted.
There's no better way to celebrate legal sports betting. Sign up for DraftKings today to join the party!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.