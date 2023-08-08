DraftKings NFL Promo: Bet $5 on ANY Preseason Game, Win $150 Bonus Instantly
Bet $5 on any preseason game, win $150 in bonus bets to build your NFL bankroll at DraftKings
NFL fans: rejoice! The preseason has finally arrived and you can start stacking up your first wins of this new season THIS WEEK!
Sports bettors who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook this week and bet $5 or more on ANY NFL Preseason game will win $150 in bonus bets – win or lose!
Here’s how you can notch your first win of this new NFL season today:
DraftKings NFL Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets simply for signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook and placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed win:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any NFL Preseason Week 1 matchup
Each step above is required, so make sure your first deposit is at least $10 and your first bet is at least $5!
Once you place that first bet, you’ll instantly receive your $150 in bonus bets!
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started.
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason at DraftKings
You can already bet on all of the Preseason Week 1 matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook – plus regular season Week 1 matchups and season-long bets!
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘NFL’ section and then select the ‘Preseason’ tab. From there, you can scroll through all of the odds on this week’s matchups!
When you find a preseason game you want to wager on, be sure to click on the matchup so you can explore all of the alternate lines and prop plays available!
And don’t forget that you can combine your best bets into a parlay if you want to take a shot at a wild payday!
Why Bet at DraftKings?
DraftKings offers tons of fun wagers and competitive odds on all of your favorite sports – not just the NFL!
And along with awesome promotions like this one, DraftKings makes it easier on you to build your bankroll with odds boosts, a rewards program and other fun promotions, too!
Sign up with DraftKings today to guarantee you’ll start this new NFL season off with a win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from DraftKings is only available in states with legal sports betting.