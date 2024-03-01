DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 FREE Just for Signing Up
Sports betting is live in North Carolina, and DraftKings is offering $100 free PLUS another $200 bonus for new users.
You just knew DraftKings was going to make a splash for the North Carolina sports betting launch, and they didn't disappoint with a massive offer for NC residents.
The official launch of mobile sports betting is March 11, but DraftKings has an amazing offer that will secure you $100 starting today! You don't even need to deposit a single cent to claim your first $100 bonus.
After that, you can grab an extra $200 easily. Here's what you need to know about claiming your $300 in bonuses for the DraftKings North Carolina launch.
How to Claim $300 DraftKings North Carolina Launch Promo
There are two offers going on, and new bettors in North Carolina are eligible to claim both:
- Pre-registration $100 bonus (free) — can be claimed today
- Betting launch $200 bonus (just bet $5) — can be claimed when betting launches on March 11
DraftKings North Carolina Pre-Registration Bonus
The pre-registration bonus really could not be any simpler. These are the instructions to claim your $100:
- Use this exclusive BetSided link to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook
- Wait for launch day (March 11)
- Receive $100 in bonus bets
As long as you're in North Carolina, it's that simple. You don't even need to place your first deposit or make a bet before automatically receiving that bonus.
Of course, if you do deposit and wager on launch day, the promos get even bigger.
DraftKings North Carolina Launch Promo
DraftKings' launch promo is even more lucrative, only asking you to commit $5 to unlock an additional $200 in bonuses. The steps are almost as easy as the pre-registration promo steps:
- Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook (if you haven't already)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Place your first wager of $5+
- Automatically receive $200 in bonus bets
So this one isn't technically "free," since you need to bet $5, but even if your $5 bet loses you get your full $200 bonus either way. And if you win you get to keep all your usual cash winnings plus your $200 bonus.
That means that altogether, new users in North Carolina can unlock $300 in bonuses as long as they sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook now!
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Summary
Pre-Registration Date
March 1, 2024
Launch Date
March 11, 2024
Pre-Reg Minimum Deposit
N/A
Pre-Reg Minimum Bet
N/A
Pre-Reg Bonus Payout
$100
Launch Promo Minimum Deposit
$5
Launch Promo Minimum Bet
$5
Launch Promo Bonus Payout
$200
Last Verified
March 1, 2024
Remember, these are just the pre-registration bonuses for each book. Be sure to check in for whether any of them are offering launch bonuses on March 11 as well!