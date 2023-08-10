MLB Promos: Four Chances to Win Big on ANY Bets at Caesars and FanDuel!
Secure two second-chance bonuses worth up to a combined $2,250 with these offers from Caesars and FanDuel
The MLB season can be challenging to bet on day-to-day, but what if you had four chances to win big?
That’s exactly what BetSided readers will get if they sign up with Caesars and FanDuel sportsbooks and make a first-time deposit of $10 or more!
Here’s how you can take up to four swings at winning big with up to $2,250 in bonus bets backing you up:
Caesars MLB Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,250!
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code: BETSIDEDFULL
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Each step above is required, so make sure you use the promo code and deposit $10 or more.
Once you’ve completed each step, your first bet at Caesars will automatically be protected with house credit and returned as bonus bets if you lose!
There are plenty of fun ways for you to bet on baseball at Caesars, from picking a team to win or cover the run line to betting on individual player props and futures bets like who will win the World Series!
Sign up with Caesars today to give yourself two chances to cash in big on the home stretch of this MLB season.
FanDuel MLB Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000!
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it!
Once you’ve signed up and made a qualifying deposit, your first bet at FanDuel will automatically be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets if you lose!
That means you can bet on any team or players you want and you’ll have a second chance to win if you need it. What better reason to take a shot on an underdog or a wild parlay?
Sign up with FanDuel today to take the sweat out of your first MLB bet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These promotions from Caesars and FanDuel are only available in select states with legal sports betting.