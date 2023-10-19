FanDuel NFL Promo: Win $200 Bonus on Saints vs. Jags + 3 Months of NBA League Pass!
Bet $5 at FanDuel, win $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass
We have an intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup on tap tonight and you can make it even better with guaranteed bonus bets!
BetSided readers like yourself will win $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and bet $5 or more on Saints vs. Jaguars tonight.
As a special bonus, you’ll also receive three months of NBA League Pass!
Here’s how you can claim this limited-time bonus today:
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
You’ll be guaranteed $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on New Orleans vs. Jacksonville Week 7 (or anything else!)
Keep in mind that you MUST meet the minimum requirements listed above, including depositing $10 and betting $5, so don’t skip any steps!
You’ll get your bonus whenever that first wager settles. If you want to use your bonus bets on tonight, you’ll want to wager on something that ends before kickoff.
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started.
How to Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
You can bet on all of your favorite sports at FanDuel, even if they’re out of season!
Simply sign in, navigate to the all-sports listing and find what you’re looking for. You’ll either be greeted with odds on the upcoming games or futures bets for seasons soon-to-come.
When you find a game you want to wager on, make sure to click on it to see all of your options and don’t forget to make sure that first bet is at least $5!
Saints vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
The Jaguars are currently a 2-point underdog (+110 moneyline odds) on the road at the Saints with the availability of Trevor Lawrence up in the air.
If Lawrence’s questionable status makes you uneasy, no sweat!
You can bet on this game in SEVERAL different ways, including betting on over/under 39.5 total points, anytime touchdown scorers, alternate spreads and much more.
Sign up with FanDuel to set yourself up for a weekend worth of football with $200 in bonus bets AND three months of NBA League Pass to get you ready for basketball season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.