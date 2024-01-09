FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Win a Share of $10 Million with Rob Gronkowski's Kick of Destiny!
Learn how you can cash in on Gronk's field-goal attempt
Rob Gronkowski is back to kick another field goal before this year’s Super Bowl and you can claim your share of prizes by correctly predicting the result!
You’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets if you’re right!
Gronk missed the original Kick of Destiny during last year’s Super Bowl, but blamed strong wind in the area and said his kick would have otherwise ‘went right down the middle.’
Let’s make sure you know how to join in on the fun.
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code
You’ll have to have a FanDuel account to take part in the Kick of Destiny 2.
Here’s how you can sign up and snag a guaranteed $150 bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on ANY NFL game
Once you’ve deposited $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to win $150 in bonus bets!
Your first bet can be on ANYTHING and it doesn’t even matter if it wins or not. You’ll get your bonus bets either way.
Now let’s make sure you know how to make your prediction for this year’s Kick of Destiny.
Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl Kick of Destiny
You don’t need to make a deposit or bet any money on Gronk’s kick!
This is a free-to-play game available for all FanDuel customers in states where sports betting is legal.
All you have to do is pick whether or not Gronk will make the 25-yard field goal on a football field in Las Vegas.
If you pick correctly, you’ll win an equal share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets – paid out on the Monday after the game.
Just make sure to lock in your pick before the game, as this kick is scheduled to go live at 5:45 p.m. EST.
Don’t miss out on a guaranteed bonus PLUS a chance to win more bonus bets. Sign up with FanDuel today.
