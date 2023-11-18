FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Get a $150 Bonus if LSU Beats Georgia State!
Bet $5 on any team, like LSU, win $150 bonus if they win at FanDuel
We have a ton of college football action to watch today, but no team is a bigger favorite than LSU over Georgia State.
If you agree with the oddsmakers and think the Tigers can dispatch the Panthers, you might want to keep reading.
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if you bet $5 or more on LSU and they win!
Here’s how you can claim your shot at a $150 bonus:
FanDuel First Bet Promo
You’ll win $150 if you bet $5 or more on any team’s moneyline and they win with this offer at FanDuel!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any team’s moneyline
You’ll be eligible to win this bonus as long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any team’s moneyline.
But why not bet on one of the biggest favorites of the day? Even if your winnings are pennies on the dollar, you’ll have your bonus bets as long as your team wins.
Now let’s make sure you’re comfortable placing that first bet, using this LSU vs. Georgia State game as an example.
LSU vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread and Total
LSU is a 31.5-point favorite over visiting Georgia State with INSANE -7000 moneyline odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
But let’s ignore the spread for the sake of claiming this bonus offer.
You’ll want to bet at least $5 on those -7000 moneyline odds. It won’t bring back a big win, but it WILL win you $150 in bonus bets if LSU earns the victory.
Once you’ve unlocked those bonuses, you can bet on plenty of different wager types from the spread and total points to player props, same-game parlays and more.
After logging in, click on ‘NCAAF’ to see odds on today’s games. Scroll down until you see Georgia State at LSU, and then bet on those moneyline odds.
Sign up for FanDuel while this offer lasts to take your shot at winning $150 in bonus bets on a team favored by more than 30 points!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.