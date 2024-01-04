FanDuel Vermont Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus Before it Expires
Lock in your guaranteed bonus bets before this offer ends next week
FanDuel is coming to Vermont in a matter of days which means you’re running out of time to lock in their exclusive early sign-up special!
Sports fans in Vermont who sign up with FanDuel before Jan. 11 will lock in $300 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Here’s how this offer works and how you can claim it while it’s still here:
FanDuel Vermont Promo Code
It’s simple. All you have to do right now is sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code required) and verify your identity, age (must be 21+) and location.
Once that’s done, you’ll automatically receive $100 in bonus bets when sports betting goes live on Jan. 11.
Then, you’ll need to deposit $10 or more, place your first bet of $5 or more on Jan. 11 and you’ll receive ANOTHER $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.
And you can spend those bonus bets on ANY of the many wagers available at FanDuel.
Let’s break them down.
How to Bet at FanDuel
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on your favorite teams and players at FanDuel.
Once you’ve logged in, navigate to the all-sports listing and select your sport of choice. From there, you’ll see odds on upcoming games, season-long futures bets and more.
When you find a game you want to wager on, click on it to see all of your betting options. You can wager on anything from picking a team to win or cover the spread to taking scoring props, individual player props, same-game parlays and more.
When you find your first bet, make sure you put at least $5 on it!
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is one of the most widely-used sportsbooks in the nation and you’re about to find out what you’ve been missing out on!
You’ll have access to the latest odds on all of your favorite sports plus odds boosts and additional chances to win bonus bets.
Don’t let this limited-time offer pass you by because it’s not coming back! Sign up with FanDuel today.
