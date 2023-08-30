New BetMGM NFL Promo: $1,500 No-Sweat Bet to Kick Off Week 1!
Back your first bet at BetMGM with up to $1,500 in bonus bets with this brand-new offer
A new NFL season has FINALLY arrived and BetMGM Sportsbook is celebrating the occasion with the biggest promotion in sports betting!
BetSided readers who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and make a first-time deposit of $10 or more will be rewarded with a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500!
Here’s how you can access your bonus as soon as today:
New BetMGM NFL Sign-Up Promo
Your first bet at BetMGM Sportsbook will be fully refunded in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,500 if you lose!
Here’s how you can secure your second-chance bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Once you’ve signed up and made a qualifying deposit, your first bet at BetMGM will be protected by house credit and returned if you miss.
With an opportunity like this, you could load up for a big bet on your favorite wager with confidence, and what better time to do so than the start of a new NFL season?
Now let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet.
How to Bet on NFL Week 1 at BetMGM
You can already bet on all of the Week 1 games at BetMGM Sportsbook even though the season is still over a week away!
You can bet on a team to win, cover the spread, hit the over/under total points or plenty of other fun props and alternate lines.
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘NFL’ section where you’ll be greeted with odds on all of the Week 1 games.
When you find a game you want to wager on, be sure to click on it so you can explore ALL of the available betting options.
Don’t miss out on the biggest promotion in sports betting while it’s here at BetMGM for a limited time.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.