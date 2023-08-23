New FanDuel NFL Promo: $200 GUARANTEED Bonus + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Unlock $200 in bonus bets AND $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with this new offer from FanDuel
The start of a new NFL season is one of the best times of the year and you can make it even better than it already is with $300 worth of promotion bonuses!
BetSided readers who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and bet their first $5 or more will win $200 in guaranteed bonus bets PLUS a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus bets as soon as today:
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets PLUS a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket simply for signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook and placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
Each step above is required, so make sure you meet the minimum requirements for your first deposit and first bet.
As soon as you lock in that first bet of $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to win $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens.
With extra betting money like this, you could make a Week 1 parlay and try to keep your wins rolling over week-by-week or look into season-long bets on your favorite teams and players!
Now let’s get you started placing that first bet.
How to Bet on the NFL at FanDuel
There are TONS of fun ways to bet on the NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook even before the season begins!
You can bet on the preseason, Week 1 matchups or even look into season-long bets on your favorite teams or players!
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘NFL Preseason’ section for odds on all of the upcoming matchups, ‘NFL’ for Week 1 games and ‘NFL Futures’ for season-long bets.
What to Expect at FanDuel
FanDuel offers fun betting options on all of your favorite sports, not just the NFL!
FanDuel also offers an easy-to-use site, daily odds boosts, a rewards program and other fun promotions like this one that will keep you coming back for more.
Sign up with this new offer from FanDuel to kick off this new season of football with bonus bets AND a discount to watch all the NFL action while this offer lasts for a limited time.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.