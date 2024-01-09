NHL FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Win $150 Bonus if Either Bruins or Coyotes Score!
Bet $5 on the NHL, win $150 in bonus bets!
The total goals is set at 6.5 for Boston at Arizona tonight, but you’ll only need one to cash in big at FanDuel!
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets just for betting your first $5 or more on Bruins vs. Coyotes – as long as one team scores!
Here’s how you can claim your easy bonus win:
NHL FanDuel Promo Code
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets whenever your first wager of $5 or more settles at FanDuel!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Bruins vs. Coyotes
It’s that simple. As long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll be winning your bonus bets no matter what.
Your bonus bets will hit your account when that first wager is finished. In the meantime, you can kick back, watch the game and check out how you might want to spend your incoming bonus.
But let’s first make sure you know how to access odds on this game.
Bruins vs. Coyotes Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is a slight -146 moneyline favorite with +168 odds on the puck line (-1.5) at Arizona on FanDuel.
But you don’t have to pick a winner if you don’t want to!
You could instead bet on over/under 6.5 total goals, anytime goal scorers, individual player props and much more.
How to Bet on the NHL at FanDuel
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NHL’ to see odds on all of the upcoming games.
Scroll down to find Boston at Arizona and then click on the matchup to see each associated betting line.
When you find your best bet, make sure you put at least $5 on it to lock in your guaranteed bonus win.
What better way is there to start out a new year than with a guaranteed win? Sign up with FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.