Online Betting NC: How to Maximize Sportsbook Promo Code Bonuses
Over $1,100 in new-user sign-up bonuses are available with promos from the top NC sportsbooks ahead of Monday's online betting launch
The launch of legal online sports betting in North Carolina is upon us, set for Monday, March 11. But the key to maximizing your winnings actually starts before betting even launches.
The major sportsbook are offering "pre-registration" bonuses to users who sign up before the launch. That means that you have to start signing up this week to make sure you're getting all the value you can out of these new-user promos.
There's over $1,000 up for grabs if you do it right. There's no limit to how many sportsbooks you can claim offers from, and none takes more than $10 to unlock (some are totally free), so get ready to kick off your sports betting ventures with some huge wins.
Here's the full set of steps to maximize your winnings.
How to Claim the Best NC Online Betting Promos
Know the Bonuses
We'll get more into the specifics behind each offer below, but before you go claiming bonuses, you're probably wondering what you stand to win. Here's a quick overview of the five bonuses available:
Sign up for Each Sportsbook
The five major sportsbooks are offering a variety of new-user sign-up bonuses to celebrate the launch of online betting in NC. Of course, you can't take advantage of any of these offers without an account.
Most sportsbooks don't even need you to enter a bonus code as long as you sign up with one of our exclusive BetSided links, so we'll also provide you with a direct link to claim each offer:
- FanDuel Sportsbook: No promo code required through this link
- DraftKings Sportsbook: No promo code required through this link
- Caesars Sportsbook: This link and promo code BETSIDEDDBL
- BetMGM: No promo code required through this link
- Bet365: No promo code required through this link
Complete Your Registration Processes
For pre-registration bonuses, it's key that you fully complete your registration before Monday. Simply creating your account or downloading the app isn't enough, so make sure you complete the process and verify your identity. It's pretty much the same process for each book, so you'll become an expert at it in no time.
Make Your Deposits
Next up are your deposits. Some books have fully free no-deposit bonuses up for grabs. For those ones you can obviously skip this step if you'd like. However, even some of the books who do have no-deposit bonuses will award you even more for making a deposit and wager, so you'll earn a lot more if you do deposit. Here are the minimum deposits to unlock each individual offer:
- FanDuel pre-registration: No deposit required
- FanDuel launch: $10 minimum deposit
- DraftKings pre-registration: No deposit required
- DraftKings launch: $5 minimum deposit
- Caesars pre-registration: No minimum deposit (technically, a cash wager will be required)
- Caesars launch: TBD (launch promo not announced, though I would advise $10 based on some of their promos in other states)
- BetMGM pre-registration: No deposit required
- BetMGM launch: N/A
- Bet365 pre-registration: $10 minimum deposit
- Bet365 launch: $10 minimum deposit (if you deposit for pre-registration you don't need to do it again)
Receive Pre-Registration Bonuses
As long as you've met the requirements, you'll now receive your pre-registration bonuses. Caesars is a slight exception, however, because you still need to complete one more step. Here's what this stage looks like for each book:
- FanDuel: Automatically receive $100 bonus
- DraftKings: Automatically receive $100 bonus
- Caesars: Place a $1 bet, unlock 7 100% profit boosts (which double your potential winnings)
- BetMGM: Automatically receive $200 bonus
- Bet365: Automatically receive $100 bonus
So after this step you're already at $500 in bonuses plus those very valuable profit boosts from Caesars. Going the rest of the way to claim your next $600 is just as easy.
Place Your First Wager
To unlock launch bonuses, you now need to place your first cash wager (or in Caesars' case, this cash wager will be what officially unlocks your pre-registration bonus. If they do add a launch bonus, it will have a new requirement). Here's what those minimum wager amounts are:
- FanDuel: Minimum $5 bet
- DraftKings: Minimum $5 bet
- Caesars: Minimum $1 bet (pre-registration)
- Bet365: Minimum $5 bet
Unlock the Rest of Your Launch Bonuses
Now that you've hit your minimum bets, the additional bonuses are automatic, and it doesn't matter whether those bets even won or lost. Here's what you'll unlock:
- FanDuel: $200 bonus
- DraftKings; $250 bonus
- Bet365: $200 bonus
So now after a minimal investment of deposits and just $16 in wagers, you've unlocked a full $1,150 in bonuses.
Turn Those Bonuses Into Cash
Now the important part to make sure you get all the cash you can is that you must use these bonuses. You'll want to check the fine print for each sportsbook, but some bonus bets expire as early as 7 days (some can last in your account for a month or more).
Sites allow you to use these bonus bets to wager the same way you would with cash, and any potential winnings will be awarded in pure cash. So if you bet $25 of your bonus on a +200 underdog and they win, those winnings will hit your account as $50 cash.
Caesars' profit boosts can be used on any cash wager to double the winnings. So if you bet $25 on a +200 underdog with your 100% profit boost, you'd get your $25 stake back plus $100 in cash winnings instead of the usual $50.
NC Online Betting Promo Overview
Here's a quick summary to make sure you're checking all the boxes to make the most of your bonuses
FanDuel
DraftKings
Caesars
BetMGM
Bet365
Pre-Registration Bonus
$100
$100
7 100% Profit Boosts
$200
$100
Launch Bonus
Bet $5, Get $200
Bet $5, Get $250
N/A
N/A
Bet $5, Get $200
Minimum Deposit
$0 Pre-Reg/$10 Launch
$0 Pre-Reg/$5 Launch
None
None
$10
Minimum Bet
$0 Pre-Reg/$5 Launch
$0 Pre-Reg/$5 Launch
$1
None
$0 Pre-Reg/$5 Launch
Sign-Up Link
click (promo code BETSIDEDDBL)
And there you have it, you've unlocked the easiest $1,150 you'll ever get as a sports bettor and you're ready to dive into online sports betting in NC!