Sunday Morning Moneyline: Best NFL Moneyline Picks for Week 14
By Reed Wallach
Everybody is looking for a winner on Sunday, some of the upset variety, some more convincing than others.
We got you covered here at BetSided, with an underdog pick, a favorite of around a field goal to win outright and take care of business and a hefty favorite that we believe is more likely than its price to secure a win. Keep reading to see how we are looking to bet the moneyline betting market on Sunday, from the BetSided team!
Best Moneyline Bets for NFL Week 15
- Bears (+150) vs. Browns
- Buccaneers vs. Packers (-172)
- Giants vs. Saints (-267)
Bears vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
Our Iain MacMillian made the case for taking the Bears as underdogs on Sunday in Cleveland:
I'm not fully convinced the Browns are going to continue to win with their offense and now their injury report is extensive. Their offensive line specifically is banged up, with their center, Ethan Pocic, questionable for Sunday, and their offensive tackle Dawand Jones, out for the season. That's their third offensive tackle that has suffered a season-ending injury.
Meanwhile, the Bears have played some solid football lately, especially on defense. If they were able to shut down the Lions this past weekend, you can be certain they'll be able to shut down the likes of Joe Flacco.
I'll take the Bears as my upset pick of the week.
PICK: Bears +150
Buccaneers vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
Peter Dewey is going to count on the Packers at home to get back on track against an overrated Bucs defense. Let him explain:
Green Bay is 4-2 at home this season, and I think the team’s improved offense can expose a Bucs team that is 6-7 despite allowing the fifth most yards per play in the NFL.
I like the Packers to win at Lambeau after losing on the road week.
PICK: Packers -172
Giants vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
The Giants return to the playoff picture has been a nice story behind third stringer Tommy DeVito, but I think the buck stops in New Orleans against a stout defensive line and offense that while not explosive, has been able to generate enough offense to stay in the thick of the NFC South picture.
Since DeVito took over, the Giants offense is 27th in EPA/Play on offense and 21st in EPA/Play on defense. While that includes a poor start against the Cowboys where the Giants were blitzed agianst an outmatched opponent, the offense is still 21st when you filter that game out.
The Saints are seventh in EPA/Play on defense and on its home field. This will be the second toughest defense that DeVito has faced in a start outside of the Cowboys, and on a short week in a hostile Superdome environment.
I think we see the Giants come back down to Earth and the Saints defense dominate this one.
PICK: Saints (-267)
Track Reed's bets here!