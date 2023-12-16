The Sunday Spread: Best NFL Spread Bets Today for Week 14
By Reed Wallach
Week 15 is here and several contenders are making its move in the NFL Playoff race.
The Bills will look to keep its high level of play against fellow Super Bowl contender Dallas Cowboys while the Baltimore Ravens will look to march on as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and control home field come the post season. There are plenty of big games on Sunday, and we got you covered with the Sunday Spread, our three favorite spread bets on the biggest game in Week 15.
Best Bets for NFL Week 15
- Bears vs. Browns (-3)
- Cowboys vs. Bills (-2)
- Ravens (-3) vs. Jaguars
Bears vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
The market isn't catching up to Joe Flacco and the Browns. Yes, I know that sounds like a mad lib, but Flacco's ability to stretch the field vertically has made a world of difference for the Browns offense.
The team is in a great spot to continue its playoff push against the Bears, who are playing its best ball of the season, but are finally getting a massive market upgrade, catching only a field goal on the road.
The Browns defense remains the top team in EPA/Play and now have a functioning passing game. The Bears are 26th in EPA/Play over the balance of the season and may be in trouble on the road.
Give me the home favorite that the market isn't capturing correctly.
PICK: Browns -3
Cowboys vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
From Iain MacMillian's Road to 272, he likes the Bills to continue its postseason push against a potentially overrated Cowboys team off a big win against the Eagles.
Few people have been bigger Bills defenders than I have been this season. I truly believe a lot of their losses have been due to turnovers and some bad luck. The Chiefs being called offside on a potential game-winning play may have been a sign of the Bills' luck changing.
Their offense remains one of the best in the NFL. They're top five in every single EPA and success rate stat while also ranking fifth in yards per play (5.8). Their defense certainly has some issues, but they've been better of late.
Meanwhile, this is an all-time sell-high spot on the Cowboys after a handful of impressive wins. Unfortunately, the win against the Eagles isn't as good as the public perception has said it is considering I look at the Eagles as nothing but a "good but not great" team.
Keep an eye on the Bills rushing attack in this game. They're fourth in yards per carry and top five in rush EPA and success rate, while the Cowboys are 31st in opponent rush success rate.
I'll lay the two points on the Bills in this spot.
PICK: Bills -2.5
Ravens vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
Peter Dewey is fading the Jaguars, who have been able to beat up on inferior competition, but have struggled when the going gets tough against the elite teams in the NFL. Here's what he had to say:
After watching Jacksonville lose to Jake Browning and Joe Flacco, what makes one think they’ll beat Lamar Jackson and the 10-3 Baltimore Ravens?
The Jaguars are also 0-2 ATS as home dogs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers 34-3 in their last matchup as a home dog.
PICK: Ravens -3
