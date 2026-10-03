Alabama vs. Mississippi State live player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 5

Few people in college football thought that the 90-Mile Drive this year with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading down the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs would be one of the best games of the season coming into Week 5. But here we are, and it starts with the unreal quarterback matchup at hand. Not only has Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor been one of the fastest rising stars in college football this season (and for good reason), but Keelon Russell isn't far behind in his first year as Alabama's starter. Now, they'll go to battle in Starkville with potential College Football Playoff implications hanging in the balance.

Will it be Russell or Taylor who wins the day? Russell might have an easier matchup against the Bulldogs defense, but Taylor has the experience advantage on his side. One thing's for sure, though, and that's fans being treated to what could be a wild and frenetic showdown between Alabama and Mississippi State on Saturday. This is one where you don't want to miss anything, and you can follow along with all of the player and game stats, as well as play-by-play action with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Alabama vs. Mississippi State player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary