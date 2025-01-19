Who sang the National Anthem for Eagles vs Rams Divisional Playoff game?
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams take center stage in the NFC Divisional Round Sunday afternoon. If the Eagles win, they will be assured to host the NFC Championship Game thanks to the Detroit Lions loss last night to the Washington Commanders. If the Rams win, they will host the game either in Los Angeles or elsewhere, as they did in the Wild Card round.
The Eagles offense didn't exactly soar against the Green Bay Packers last weekend, but they dominated the line of scrimmage, just as they'll have to do on Sunday against the Rams. Philadelphia has history on its side, as Matthew Stafford has traditionally struggled in the snow and cold. Philly is supposed to get some flurries during the game on Sunday.
Who will sing the National Anthem for Eagles vs Rams divisional game?
The National Anthem singer wasn't announced as of game time, but it'll be tough to compete with the Wild Card round. The Eagles had a saxophone player named Vanya Sax play the anthem to rave reviews, and a literal bald eagle flew around the stadium. I kid you not.
Yes, that was majestic, and led to an Eagles win. If I were Jeffrey Lurie I would ensure the same performer came back this week, but that's just me.
Eagles vs Rams prediction: Who will play in the NFC Championship Game?
Matthew Stafford is a tough out in the NFC Postseason, but the Eagles have been red-hot since midseason. Philadelphia dominates both line of scrimmages regularly, and if Saquon Barkley can get going early, it'll make Jalen Hurts job that much easier. Barkley's typically-solid performance was missing from the Eagles Wild Card round win over the Packers.
Philadelphia's defense came up large against Jordan Love, forcing three interceptions. If they can trick Stafford into making some similar mistakes, he could suffer the same fate.