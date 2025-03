La polémica opinión de Trevor Bauer sobre la suspensión de Julio Urías en MLB por violencia doméstica

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗮𝘂𝗲𝗿

First breach of MLB DV policy

Not arrested

Not charged

Not convicted

Suspended two seasons

Seemingly backlisted



𝗝𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗼 𝗨𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀

Second breach of MLB DV policy

Arrested

Charged (domestic battery)

Pled no contest

Suspended half a season