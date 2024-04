¿Cuántas victorias seguidas tienen los Denver Nuggets sobre Los Angeles Lakers?

🏀NBA Prop #1



Jamal Murray O 30.5 PA (-115 B365)



🪙Jamal Murray is 10/16 (62.5%) on this line with 20+ shot attempts and 6/7 (85.7%) with 24+

🪙Lakers give up the 4th MOST AST to PG’s

🪙Lakers give up the 7th MOST Points to PG’s

🪙Jamal Murray has the highest usage on the team… pic.twitter.com/IIw30I0Cj4