Medias Rojas de Boston revelan quién será su primer bate en 2024

Jarren Duran 2024 projections:



.291/.351/.483 | 14 HR | 35 SB | .834 OPS



One word to describe Jarren Duran? Speed.



His ability to snag extra bases is absolutely ridiculous. Just needs to stay consistent. When healthy, he’s the Sox leadoff guy and CF/LF.pic.twitter.com/b2yjym8SYq