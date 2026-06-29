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Travelers Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC River Highlands

Full purse and payout breakdown for the 2026 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.
ByCody Williams|
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Travelers Championship 2026
Travelers Championship 2026 | Andrew Redington/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The 2026 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands offers a $20 million purse with the winner set to earn $3.6 million.
  • This signature event payout mirrors PGA Tour standards with the top three finishers combining for over $6 million.
  • The tournament's elevated status has transformed prize money, reflecting golf's rapid financial growth over recent seasons.

The Travelers Championship has a tendency to produce some tremendous results for the PGA Tour, and this week at TPC River Highlands was no exception. Scottie Scheffler rose to the top of the leaderboard early, but Viktor Hovland surged on Friday and Saturday to show that he was going to give the No. 1-ranked player in the world every bit of fight he had. And that set up a massive clash down the stretch between the two, both competing for the biggest Travelers Championship payout available to the players this week.

And the winner would have to wait until Monday to be determined. While it looked like Scheffler might run away with it early on Sunday as Hovland struggled, a weather delay seemingly rejuvenated the Norwegian and sent him surging back. They came into the 18th hole tied for the lead at 21-under, and Hovland narrowly missed a birdie while Scheffler hit a tester for par to force a playoff. But until then, we do know how the Travelers payout distribution will look.

Travelers Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 Travelers Championship will receiver $3.6 million in prize money. That's the established victor's prize for someone in a signature event on the PGA Tour, which comes out to the relatively standard 18 percent of the $20 million total purse offered this week at TPC River Highlands. It's obviously not the first time that we've seen a purse like this, but it's always something to marvel at when you see how much cash is in the modern game of golf.

Travelers Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Travelers Championship payout purse prize money 2026
Scottie Scheffler | John Dufour-Imagn Images

Finishing Position

Travelers Championship Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3. Collin Morikawa

$1.36 million

4. Matt Fitzpatrick

$960,000

T5. Wyndham Clark

$760,000

T5. Akshay Bhatia

$760,000

T7. Corey Conners

$670,000

T7. J.J. Spaun

$620,000

T7. Alex Fitzpatrick

$580,000

T10. Robert MacIntyre

$520,000

T10. Ben Griffin

$520,000

T12. Russell Henley

$440,000

T12. Sam Burns

$440,000

T14. Nicolai Hojgaard

$310,000

T14. Keegan Bradley

$310,000

T14. Tommy Fleetwood

$310,000

T14. Denny McCarthy

$310,000

T14. Bud Cauley

$310,000

T14. Hideki Matsuyama

$310,000

T14. Justin Thomas

$310,000

T14. Patrick Cantlay

$310,000

T22. Kristofer Reitan

$206,833.33

T22. Keith Mitchell

$206,833.33

T22. Shane Lowry

$206,833.33

T25. Nick Taylor

$154,500

T25. Daniel Berger

$154,500

T25. Kurt Kitayama

$154,500

T25. Justin Rose

$154,500

T25. Brian Harman

$154,500

T30. Andrew Novak

$114,625

T30. Michael Kim

$114,625

T30. Matt McCarty

$114,625

T30. Nico Echavarria

$114,625

T30. Sungjae Im

$114,625

T30. Aaron Rai

$114,625

T30. Jackson Suber

$114,625

T30. Chris Gotterup

$114,625

T38. Brandt Snedeker

$82,166.67

T38. Rickie Fowler

$82,166.67

T38. Harris English

$82,166.67

T38. Tom Hoge

$82,166.67

T38. Ryo Hisatsune

$82,166.67

T38. Eric Cole

$82,166.67

T44. Ryan Gerard

$64,000

T44. Mac Meissner

$64,000

T44. Si Woo Kim

$64,000

T47. Cameron Young

$52,000

T47. Alex Smalley

$52,000

T47. Jacob Bridgeman

$52,000

T47. Brian Campbell

$52,000

T51. Sahith Theegala

$46,750

T51. Jhonattan Vegas

$46,750

T51. Harry Hall

$46,750

T51. Xander Schauffele

$46,750

T55. Ludvig Åberg

$44,250

T55. Alex Noren

$44,250

T55. Jason Day

$44,500

T55. Jake Knapp

$44,250

T55. Tony Finau

$44,250

T55. Maverick McNealy

$44,250

61. Taylor Pendrith

$42,500

T62. Min Woo Lee

$41,500

T62. Sam Stevens

$41,500

T62. Ben James

$41,500

65. Adam Scott

$40,500

T66. Ryan Fox

$39,500

T66. Jordan Spieth

$39,500

T66. Lucas Glover

$39,500

69. J.T. Poston

$38,000

70. Mark Hubbard

$37,500

71. Gary Woodland

$37,000

72. Sepp Straka

$36,000

If this type of payout distribution looks familiar, it probably should. This is a signature event at the Travelers, which means we're going to see a similar prize money structure in each of them throughout the season — and sometimes, the exact same based on field size.

Regardless, it'll never be normal to see how much money is on the line in a tournament like this one. Considering that the purse size had never reached $10 million prior to being made a signature event, the fact that there is $20 million up for grabs and that the top three on the leaderboard take home a combined $6+ million, the payouts this week are truly mind-boggling.

Travelers Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winners

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025 Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley

$3.6 million

$20 million

2024 Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler

$3.6 million

$20 million

2023 Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley

$3.6 million

$20 million

2022 Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele

$1.494 million

$8.3 million

2021 Travelers Championship

Harris English

$1.332 million

$7.4 million

Obviously, the Travelers was elevated to a signature event right at the start of that model being introduced on the PGA Tour. As such, the $20 million purse with $3.6 million to the winners has been in the cards in Connecticut for the three years prior to the 2026 tournament at TPC River Highlands. The biggest benefit of that has been getting to see these players attack a golf course such as this one that provides some unique challenges.

Just looking at the prize money, though, it's wild to consider that just short of one-half of the total purse in 2021 is what the winner of the Travelers has taken home in the past four playings of this event. The influx of money in golf has been crazy, and is part of the reason why we're going to see some changes to the tour's current model.

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