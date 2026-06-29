Travelers Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC River Highlands

The Travelers Championship has a tendency to produce some tremendous results for the PGA Tour, and this week at TPC River Highlands was no exception. Scottie Scheffler rose to the top of the leaderboard early, but Viktor Hovland surged on Friday and Saturday to show that he was going to give the No. 1-ranked player in the world every bit of fight he had. And that set up a massive clash down the stretch between the two, both competing for the biggest Travelers Championship payout available to the players this week.

And the winner would have to wait until Monday to be determined. While it looked like Scheffler might run away with it early on Sunday as Hovland struggled, a weather delay seemingly rejuvenated the Norwegian and sent him surging back. They came into the 18th hole tied for the lead at 21-under, and Hovland narrowly missed a birdie while Scheffler hit a tester for par to force a playoff. But until then, we do know how the Travelers payout distribution will look.

Travelers Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 Travelers Championship will receiver $3.6 million in prize money. That's the established victor's prize for someone in a signature event on the PGA Tour, which comes out to the relatively standard 18 percent of the $20 million total purse offered this week at TPC River Highlands. It's obviously not the first time that we've seen a purse like this, but it's always something to marvel at when you see how much cash is in the modern game of golf.

Travelers Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Scottie Scheffler | John Dufour-Imagn Images

Finishing Position Travelers Championship Prize Money Winner $3.6 million 2nd $2.16 million 3. Collin Morikawa $1.36 million 4. Matt Fitzpatrick $960,000 T5. Wyndham Clark $760,000 T5. Akshay Bhatia $760,000 T7. Corey Conners $670,000 T7. J.J. Spaun $620,000 T7. Alex Fitzpatrick $580,000 T10. Robert MacIntyre $520,000 T10. Ben Griffin $520,000 T12. Russell Henley $440,000 T12. Sam Burns $440,000 T14. Nicolai Hojgaard $310,000 T14. Keegan Bradley $310,000 T14. Tommy Fleetwood $310,000 T14. Denny McCarthy $310,000 T14. Bud Cauley $310,000 T14. Hideki Matsuyama $310,000 T14. Justin Thomas $310,000 T14. Patrick Cantlay $310,000 T22. Kristofer Reitan $206,833.33 T22. Keith Mitchell $206,833.33 T22. Shane Lowry $206,833.33 T25. Nick Taylor $154,500 T25. Daniel Berger $154,500 T25. Kurt Kitayama $154,500 T25. Justin Rose $154,500 T25. Brian Harman $154,500 T30. Andrew Novak $114,625 T30. Michael Kim $114,625 T30. Matt McCarty $114,625 T30. Nico Echavarria $114,625 T30. Sungjae Im $114,625 T30. Aaron Rai $114,625 T30. Jackson Suber $114,625 T30. Chris Gotterup $114,625 T38. Brandt Snedeker $82,166.67 T38. Rickie Fowler $82,166.67 T38. Harris English $82,166.67 T38. Tom Hoge $82,166.67 T38. Ryo Hisatsune $82,166.67 T38. Eric Cole $82,166.67 T44. Ryan Gerard $64,000 T44. Mac Meissner $64,000 T44. Si Woo Kim $64,000 T47. Cameron Young $52,000 T47. Alex Smalley $52,000 T47. Jacob Bridgeman $52,000 T47. Brian Campbell $52,000 T51. Sahith Theegala $46,750 T51. Jhonattan Vegas $46,750 T51. Harry Hall $46,750 T51. Xander Schauffele $46,750 T55. Ludvig Åberg $44,250 T55. Alex Noren $44,250 T55. Jason Day $44,500 T55. Jake Knapp $44,250 T55. Tony Finau $44,250 T55. Maverick McNealy $44,250 61. Taylor Pendrith $42,500 T62. Min Woo Lee $41,500 T62. Sam Stevens $41,500 T62. Ben James $41,500 65. Adam Scott $40,500 T66. Ryan Fox $39,500 T66. Jordan Spieth $39,500 T66. Lucas Glover $39,500 69. J.T. Poston $38,000 70. Mark Hubbard $37,500 71. Gary Woodland $37,000 72. Sepp Straka $36,000

If this type of payout distribution looks familiar, it probably should. This is a signature event at the Travelers, which means we're going to see a similar prize money structure in each of them throughout the season — and sometimes, the exact same based on field size.

Regardless, it'll never be normal to see how much money is on the line in a tournament like this one. Considering that the purse size had never reached $10 million prior to being made a signature event, the fact that there is $20 million up for grabs and that the top three on the leaderboard take home a combined $6+ million, the payouts this week are truly mind-boggling.

Travelers Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winners Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 Travelers Championship Keegan Bradley $3.6 million $20 million 2024 Travelers Championship Scottie Scheffler $3.6 million $20 million 2023 Travelers Championship Keegan Bradley $3.6 million $20 million 2022 Travelers Championship Xander Schauffele $1.494 million $8.3 million 2021 Travelers Championship Harris English $1.332 million $7.4 million

Obviously, the Travelers was elevated to a signature event right at the start of that model being introduced on the PGA Tour. As such, the $20 million purse with $3.6 million to the winners has been in the cards in Connecticut for the three years prior to the 2026 tournament at TPC River Highlands. The biggest benefit of that has been getting to see these players attack a golf course such as this one that provides some unique challenges.

Just looking at the prize money, though, it's wild to consider that just short of one-half of the total purse in 2021 is what the winner of the Travelers has taken home in the past four playings of this event. The influx of money in golf has been crazy, and is part of the reason why we're going to see some changes to the tour's current model.