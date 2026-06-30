To put it kindly, both the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves need a get-right series heading into the set of games at Truist Park that begin on Tuesday night in Atlanta. Both teams have lost four of their last five and are equally 3-7 over their last 10 games. And considering that both clubs are also in the thick of the playoff race in the National League with the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, it's a huge clash between two of baseball's premier franchises and fan bases.

Atlanta looked like a juggernaut early in the season, but have since cooled off, particularly offensively as they're hoping for Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson to catch fire again, but their rotation, with Martin Perez starting on Tuesday, could use some help as well to fight off the surging Phillies in the NL East. But the Cardinals have their own plight, as one of the most surprising success stories of the 2026 season is trying not to lose ground in the highly competitive NL Central.

It all sets up for a big clash in Atlanta, and Tuesday night's game could be a tone-setter. Fans can follow along with all of the action from Cardinals vs. Braves here with full match player stats trackers, box scores, play-by-play and much more.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves live score

Cardinals vs. Braves odds, player props and more

Anytime Home Run odds

Jordan Walker (STL) +320

Matt Olson (ATL) +330

Drake Baldwin (ATL) +400

Austin Riley (ATL) +440

Nelson Velazquez (STL) +450

Ozzie Albies (ATL) +460

Michael Harris II (ATL) +480

Ivan Herrera (STL) +540

JJ Wetherhold (STL) +560

Joey Bart (ATL) +560

Lars Nootbaar (STL) +600

Eli White (ATL) +750

Blaze Jordan (STL) +750

Jorge Mateo (ATL) +800

Nathan Church (STL) +870

Mauricio Dubon (ATL) +900

Jose Fermin (STL) +900

Masyn Winn (STL) +900

Odds to record a hit

Ozzie Albies -370

Michael Harris II -310

Drake Baldwin -300

Jordan Walker -270

Mauricio Dubon -260

Matt Olson -240

Ivan Herrera -240

JJ Wetherholt -230

Austin Riley -210

Jose Fermin -210

Masyn Winn -200

Blaze Jordan -185

Nelson Vleazquez -165

Eli White -165

Joey Bart -160

Nathan Church -160

Jorge Mateo -160

Lars Nootbaar -155

Strikeout props

Matthew Liberatore (STL) — O4.5 (+132), U4.5 (-178)

Martin Perez (ATL) — O3.5 (-132), U3.5 (+108)

Note: Prop odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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