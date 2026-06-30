To put it kindly, both the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves need a get-right series heading into the set of games at Truist Park that begin on Tuesday night in Atlanta. Both teams have lost four of their last five and are equally 3-7 over their last 10 games. And considering that both clubs are also in the thick of the playoff race in the National League with the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, it's a huge clash between two of baseball's premier franchises and fan bases.
Atlanta looked like a juggernaut early in the season, but have since cooled off, particularly offensively as they're hoping for Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson to catch fire again, but their rotation, with Martin Perez starting on Tuesday, could use some help as well to fight off the surging Phillies in the NL East. But the Cardinals have their own plight, as one of the most surprising success stories of the 2026 season is trying not to lose ground in the highly competitive NL Central.
It all sets up for a big clash in Atlanta, and Tuesday night's game could be a tone-setter. Fans can follow along with all of the action from Cardinals vs. Braves here with full match player stats trackers, box scores, play-by-play and much more.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves live score
Cardinals vs. Braves odds, player props and more
Anytime Home Run odds
- Jordan Walker (STL) +320
- Matt Olson (ATL) +330
- Drake Baldwin (ATL) +400
- Austin Riley (ATL) +440
- Nelson Velazquez (STL) +450
- Ozzie Albies (ATL) +460
- Michael Harris II (ATL) +480
- Ivan Herrera (STL) +540
- JJ Wetherhold (STL) +560
- Joey Bart (ATL) +560
- Lars Nootbaar (STL) +600
- Eli White (ATL) +750
- Blaze Jordan (STL) +750
- Jorge Mateo (ATL) +800
- Nathan Church (STL) +870
- Mauricio Dubon (ATL) +900
- Jose Fermin (STL) +900
- Masyn Winn (STL) +900
Odds to record a hit
- Ozzie Albies -370
- Michael Harris II -310
- Drake Baldwin -300
- Jordan Walker -270
- Mauricio Dubon -260
- Matt Olson -240
- Ivan Herrera -240
- JJ Wetherholt -230
- Austin Riley -210
- Jose Fermin -210
- Masyn Winn -200
- Blaze Jordan -185
- Nelson Vleazquez -165
- Eli White -165
- Joey Bart -160
- Nathan Church -160
- Jorge Mateo -160
- Lars Nootbaar -155
Strikeout props
- Matthew Liberatore (STL) — O4.5 (+132), U4.5 (-178)
- Martin Perez (ATL) — O3.5 (-132), U3.5 (+108)
Note: Prop odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.