MLB Power Rankings: Awarding each team's Most Improved Player of 2025

25. Atlanta Braves

Hurston Waldrep

Waldrep didn’t have the best introduction to Major League Baseball in 2024. He appeared in two games but amassed a 16.71 ERA in just seven innings pitched. It’s not surprising he struggled, as he was drafted in 2023 and didn’t have a lot of experience under his belt.

However, he has blossomed in 2025 and proven why the Braves were keen on taking him in the first round. Waldrep owns a 2.78 ERA over 45.1 innings with 18 walks and 42 strikeouts. A suggestion from Sean Murphy to add a sinker to his arsenal has changed everything. This excellent addition, and the ability to throw more strikes, have Waldrep looking at being on the Opening Day roster in 2026.

-Steven Teal, House That Hank Built

24. Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Adell might not be the five-tool dynamo we hoped he'd become when he was tearing through the Minors as arguably the top position player in the sport. Heck, he'll probably never get there. But he should be recognized for the way he's pulled his career back from the abyss in 2025: Very quietly, Adell has put together an excellent offensive season, slashing .243/.303/.509 with 36 homers in 139 games.

The holes in his offensive profile are still there, to a certain extent. He's never going to be a patient hitter, and the swing and miss in his game will always limit his upside. But he's improved enough in that department to allow the the raw power that so tantalized scouts to get into games much more consistently. Few players do much damage on contact than Adell, whose Statcast sliders are awfully red. It's not an MVP candidate, but it's a darn useful player who profiles as a solid starter for the Angels for at least the next couple of years. Based on where he was not too long ago, that's a win.

-Landers

23. Athletics

Shea Langeliers

With all due respect to breakout All-Star Jacob Wilson, I’m leaving him off this list because … well, I’m not sure his success is due to any particular change in him as a player. His profile looks remarkably similar to what it was when he first broke into the Majors in 2024; if anything, he’s just had a bit better batted-ball luck.

Langeliers, however, has seemingly closed the one remaining hole in his game: His K rate was an unsightly 34.9% as a rookie a few years ago, but it’s down to just 19.4% this year, and he’s done it while still holding on to just about all of his considerable power (30 homers in just 112 games). He’s not incredible behind the plate, but he’s at least fought the position to a draw. And if this is who he is offensively moving forward, that’s more than good enough.

-Landers

22. Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera

Ronny Henriquez and Kyle Stowers would’ve been acceptable answers, but those guys didn’t have much big league experience prior to this season. Someone who did and who I was ready to give up on was Edward Cabrera, who has completely revived his career in 2025.

Cabrera has always had great stuff, but the lack of command of his pitches had caused him to be practically unusable, as his 4.95 ERA in 2024 would suggest. This season, Cabrera has lowered that by nearly a run and a half, posting a 3.57 ERA in 24 starts and 128.2 innings of work, both career-highs. Cabrera is still striking out a batter an inning, but he’s lowered his walk rate from 13.3 percent across his first four seasons to 7.7 percent in 2025. He’s gone from one of the worst starters in the game when it came to limiting walks to merely average, and that’s helped him elevate his game exponentially. He’s gone from a potential non-tender candidate to a budding star, and it’s been a pleasure to watch.

-Rotman

21. Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

I haven’t heard many people complaining about the Kyle Stowers trade anymore. Granted, Stowers is hurt, but the reason why Baltimore Orioles fans aren’t complaining about trading him anymore is because Trevor Rogers has been nothing short of unbelievable for Baltimore.

He’s missed substantial time this season due to injury, but when healthy, Rogers has been one of the best pitchers in the American League. He has a 1.43 ERA in 16 starts this season, allowing one run or fewer in all but four of his outings. Yes, you did read that right. It’s surprising when Rogers allows more than one run at this point, which speaks to how well he’s pitched. The 2025 season is a wash for Baltimore, and I don’t expect Rogers to be a sub-1.50 ERA guy, but if he can be a frontline starter for the O’s, they’ll be in much better shape come 2026.

-Rotman