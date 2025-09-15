MLB Power Rankings: Awarding each team's Most Improved Player of 2025

20. St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

Admittedly, this is less due to any sort of exceptional performance on Liberatore's part this season and more a testament to just how direly the Cardinals are in need of a rebuild as Chaim Bloom takes control of the franchise. But give the lefty credit: The last time St. Louis gave him a shot in the rotation back in 2022, he was virtually unplayable, with a 5.25 ERA across 22 appearances (11 starts). This year hasn't been anything eye-popping, but he has looked the part of a legitimate No. 5 starter, with a 4.35 ERA and 4.14 FIP in 140.2 innings of work.

That might not seem particularly sexy, and ... well, it's not, really. But the Cardinals need all the viable big-league pitching they can get their hands on, and Liberatore's wide array of breaking stuff give him a path toward sticking in a rotation moving forward. That's at least one box checked off of Bloom's to-do list.

-Landers

19. Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Caminero was one of MLB’s best prospects when he was promoted for the first time at just 19 years old back in 2023. But he struggled in a brief stint then, and in his 43 games in 2024, he had a .724 OPS — a decent, but only decent, mark. The talent was obvious, but would Caminero, being as young as he is, take a star-level leap this soon? The answer, clearly, is yes.

In his age-22 season, Caminero has already reached the 40-homer and 100-RBI plateaus, and there are still a couple of weeks of games to be played. He was an All-Star and will receive MVP votes. I expected Caminero to be a productive player in his first full season, but I didn’t expect this. If he’s doing this at just 22 years of age, who knows what his ceiling is?

-Rotman

18. Kansas City Royals

Maikel Garcia

Garcia was arguably the least valuable everyday hitter in the Majors last year, to the point where plenty of Royals fans were begging for the team to replace him at third base over the offseason. But Kansas City kept the faith, and they’ve been rewarded in a very big way in 2025.

The speedy Garcia has always been a contact maven, but often times that was paired with an aggression at the plate that led to a lot of bad contact. This year, though, he’s paired a career-best walk rate with a career-best hard-hit rate, getting more balls in the air to the pull side without an uptick in strikeouts. No wonder that he’s running a .292/.355/465 slash line so far. Combine that with his typically strong infield defense and the havoc he can wreak on the bases, and you have an All-Star player.

-Landers

17. Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson

Nelson had been a frustrating pitcher to watch over the past couple of seasons, a former second-round pick in the 2019 draft who had one of the more effective four-seam fastballs in the sport but simply couldn’t find the secondary arsenal or the command to capitalize on it. The result? A guy who flashed on occasion but wound up at or below league average.

In 2025, though, the narrative finally shifted. Nelson’s slider has taken a major step forward (32.5% whiff rate), and that’s allowed him to lean even further into that heater – a pitch he’s getting up and out of the strike zone more consistently than ever before. He’s posted a 3.48 ERA over 137 innings this season, and it sure seems like it’s legit. There’s a lot that’s up in the air moving forward for Arizona, especially with Corbin Burnes out for most if not all of next season. But Nelson looks the part of a legit No. 3, which is a major development.

-Landers

16. Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Abbott had seemingly established himself as a solid mid-rotation arm for the Cincinnati Reds over his first two seasons, only to then completely break out in 2025, emerging as Hunter Greene’s co-ace.

The southpaw has a 2.79 ERA in 26 starts and 151.2 innings of work this season. He earned his first career All-Star nod and is sure to get some down-ballot Cy Young votes as well. Abbott might not strike out too many, but he has thrived at limiting hard contact, a must when pitching half the time at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark. The Reds would not be in postseason contention without his emergence.

-Rotman