MLB Power Rankings: Awarding each team's Most Improved Player of 2025

15. New York Mets

Nolan McLean

Amazingly, everyone on the New York Mets roster has either played to the back of their digital baseball card or below it. One bright spot to recently emerge is Nolan McLean. The sensational rookie has kept fans entertained as they cling to life in the NL Wild Card race.

This time last year, McLean was in Double-A and fresh off of ditching hitting from his arsenal. Nicknamed “Cowboy Ohtani,” his inefficient offensive production had this baseball unicorn dropping his most noteworthy attribute. It turned out to be a good decision. He pitched to a 4.19 ERA in 18 Double-A starts last season with less than a strikeout per inning and a 1.32 WHIP. He cruised through the minors this year for a convenient MLB call-up with 44 days left in the season, leaving him available for rookie status next year and the potential Prospect Promotion Incentive rewards that could come with him winning Rookie of the Year.

In a year where the Mets don’t feel quite right, McLean’s improvements and excellent start to his MLB career makes him the one and only choice. It’s too soon to declare him next year’s Opening Day starter, but who else could it be? David Stearns has hesitated to spend big on free agent pitching. Maybe cloning is a more realistic solution.

-Tim Boyle, Rising Apple

14. Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams

There’s having a breakout year, and then there’s what Gavin Williams is doing this year. While Williams had a solid rookie year in 2023, he had a nightmare 2024 that included a spring training injury, rough regular season and disastrous postseason start.

But he’s been able to put that being him this year thanks to a great season where he’s posted a 3.16 ERA and came without two outs of throwing the first Guardians no-hitter since 1981.

Hitters are still hitting his fastball hard, but he’s complimented that with a strong curveball (.117 batting average against) and sweeper (.190) that have helped him rack up strikeouts in bunches. Guardians starters have been on fire since the team has shifted to a six-man starting rotation, but Williams’ strong season has solidified him as the team’s unquestioned ace.

It remains to be seen if that’ll be enough to help them sneak into the postseason, but it’s a great sign when it comes to the Guardians’ outlook for next season.

-Henry Palattella, Away Back Gone

13. San Francisco Giants

Jung Hoo Lee

Coming off a rookie season in which he was limited to just 37 games because of a season-ending shoulder injury, Jung Hoo Lee has given the Giants more of a taste of who he is in 2025. In 138 games this season Lee is slashing .267/.329/.413 with eight home runs and 52 runs batted in which are all improvements upon his numbers from last season with a much smaller sample size.

He began the year red-hot before cooling off considerably over the summer and has come on strong as of late . In many ways, he is reflective of the roller coaster nature of the Giants this season. With Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman also in the lineup Lee does not have as much burden on him so maybe that has freed him up a bit in year two and allowed him to take a step forward after a shortened rookie campaign.

-Nick San Miguel, Around the Foghorn

12. Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Speaking of former first rounders who looked like potential busts not too long ago: Taken second overall in the 2021 draft, Leiter managed to pitch himself off of prospect lists entirely over his first two seasons of pro ball. His MLB debut didn’t go much better, with a dire 8.83 ERA in Texas last year. His command was a mess, and his stuff wasn’t good enough to compensate.

The command is still a concern this year, but he’s emerged as a much more well-rounded pitcher this season, with a 3.81 ERA and 4.09 FIP across 132.1 innings of work. Those numbers might not jump off the page, and they might not be what everyone expected Leiter to be doing by now. But it’s a significant jump forward; he now looks like at least a mid-rotation starter moving forward, which is a huge win considering where he was less than a year ago.

-Landers

11. Houston Astros

Jeremy Peña

There are two options to pick between here for the Astros: Jeremy Peña or Hunter Brown. The difference being that while Brown has taken his game to another level as a legitimate Cy Young contender, he had already made big strides in 2024, bringing his ERA down from 5.09 to 3.49.

Peña, on the other hand, has made the biggest leap this season. Over the first three years of his career, he was a league-average bat with wRC+ numbers ranging from 96 to 102. This season, he's hitting the ball harder more often and has brought that mark up to 129, which is better than the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., Trea Turner, and Francisco Lindor.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old has done this while playing very solid defense at shortstop. He'll have to answer some questions about his second-half swoon, though it's likely that the fractured rib he suffered on June 27 is the likely cause of his recent slump. Overall, though, Peña has transformed himself from a serviceable yet replaceable starting shortstop into a budding star in 2025.

-Stephen Parello, Climbing Tal's Hill