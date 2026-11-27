Free-agent infielder Jazz Chisholm and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a one-year, $20 million contract with a player option, according to sources familiar with the deal. It includes a $6 million signing bonus, a $12.5 million salary in 2027 and a $16 million player option that includes a $1.5 million buyout.

If Chisholm declines the player option, it converts to a $40 million club option, sources say.

Chisholm, who turns 29 in February, drew interest from multiple teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, before ultimately choosing the Blue Jays. It continues a busy winter for Toronto in which the Blue Jays added Kaima Taira on a five-year, $80 million contract. Reports indicate they have been linked to star reliever Adrian Morejon.

In Chisholm, the Blue Jays add an immensely talented player who has appeared in two All-Star games and won a Silver Slugger award. He’s coming off a season with the Yankees in which he hit .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS, 19 home runs, 55 RBI and a career-high 41 stolen bases. The team envisions him being closer to the version that was an All-Star in 2025, when he had 31 homers and 80 RBI while slashing .242/.332/.481 with an .813 OPS.

If he does, Chisholm will be in position to earn either that $40 million club option or a lucrative payday in free agency at age 30. And with the Phillies and Padres both missing on Chisholm, look for Philadelphia to find ways to improve the offense while San Diego works to add pitching reinforcements.