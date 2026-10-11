Updated MLB playoff bracket and expert predictions with NLCS and ALCS set

With the Chicago White Sox dispatching the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night, the Division Series has officially come to a close — and MLB's final four is set. We're just one round away from the World Series, and no matter what you're looking for, the Championship Series figures to provide it in spades.

Want a clash of the titans? The NLCS features the clear top two teams in the league in the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Want unbridled underdog chaos? Step on over to the ALCS, where the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays look to move one step closer to their first title in franchise history against the Cinderella story from the South Side.

Which teams will be moving on to the Fall Classic, and which will be heading home? We've got everything you need to know about the NLCS and ALCS, from the updated bracket to full schedules and series predictions.

Updated American League playoff bracket, schedule and ALCS prediction

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three | Caleb Bowlin/GettyImages

(1) Tampa Bay Rays vs. (2) Cleveland Guardians

Is everybody ready to take the Rays seriously now? Tampa was the best team in the AL more or less wire-to-wire, then left no doubt by sweeping the Yankees out of the ALDS. It might not be flashy, but their formula — plenty of pitching, defense and base-running and just enough pop to get by — has proven awfully effective, and it's hard not to feel like the American League bracket has opened wide before them.

Their opponent? The Guardians, a team that looked down and out after falling down 0-2 in the ALDS, but clawed back with stellar pitching to get the series win and advance. Yes, they were aided by the White Sox' strikeout issues flaring up, but they got the job done. Now we'll get to see Gavin Williams and Parker Messick try to battle Rays ball in a thrilling showdown between two small-market teams.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians schedule

Game 1 of the ALCS will take place on Monday, Oct. 12, from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Following the 2-3-2 format, Games 1-2 and 6-7 will be in St. Pete, while Games 3-5 will be at Progressive Field in Cleveland. TBS will broadcast the entire series, and you can also stream the action live on HBO Max.

Game Date TV channel/streaming ALCS Game 1: Guardians at Rays Monday, Oct. 12 TBS/HBO Max ALCS Game 2: Guardians at Rays Tuesday, Oct. 13 TBS/HBO Max ALCS Game 3: Rays at Guardians Thursday, Oct. 15 TBS/HBO Max ALCS Game 4: Rays at Guardians Friday, Oct. 16 TBS/HBO Max ALCS Game 5: Rays at Guardians Saturday, Oct. 17 TBS/HBO Max ALCS Game 6: Guardians at Rays Monday, Oct. 19 TBS/HBO Max ALCS Game 7: Guardians at Rays Tuesday, Oct. 20 TBS/HBO Max

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians prediction

I don't want to entirely disregard the Guardians here. Their pitching has been phenomenal and they have two ace-caliber arms headlining the rotation, as well as a good bullpen. Furthermore, Jose Ramirez and the offense are a bit stronger than they've been in postseasons past when run production has ultimately been their Achilles heel. They can put a number on the board in most cases.

I'm just skeptical as to how often they'll be able to do so against a Rays pitching staff that's been nails all year long. Drew Rasmussen is one of the best pitchers in the sport, full stop, while Freddy Peralta, Nick Martinez, Ian Seymour and Griffin Jax give Tampa far more optionality than Venable will have at his disposal. Tampa's offense does scare me a little bit, but I think Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero and Yandy Diaz will do just enough.

Prediction: Rays advance to World Series

Updated National League playoff bracket and ALCS prediction

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

(1) Milwaukee Brewers vs. (2) Los Angeles Dodgers

The matchup everybody's been clamoring to see is finally here. It's felt all year long like that Brewers and Dodgers were the class of the National League, destined for a repeat of last season's NLCS. Now it's here, and the hope is that it'll be much more competitive this time around. Milwaukee had the best record and run differential in the Majors the regular season, and they flipped their October script with three dramatic wins against San Diego in the NLDS. The Dodgers, meanwhile ... well, they're the Dodgers. You know, the two-time defending champs.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers schedule

As the top seed, Milwaukee has home-field advantage, meaning Games 1-2 (and Games 6-7, if necessary) will take place at American Family Field. The scene will shift to Dodger Stadium for Games 3-5. Game 1 gets underway on Sunday, Oct. 11, and the entire series will be broadcast on FOX and FS1. If you don't have a cable subscription, you can stream FOX on Hulu + Live TV or with Fubo, both of which offer free trials.

Game Date TV channel/streaming NLCS Game 1: Dodgers at Brewers Sunday, Oct. 11 Fox/FS1/fubo NLCS Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers Monday, Oct. 12 Fox/FS1/fubo NLCS Game 3: Brewers at Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 14 Fox/FS1/fubo NLCS Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 15 Fox/FS1/fubo NLCS Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers Friday, Oct. 16 Fox/FS1/fubo NLCS Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers Sunday, Oct. 18 Fox/FS1/fubo NLCS Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers Monday, Oct. 19 Fox/FS1/fubo

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction

Maybe I'm just going with my heart over my head here. But Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson will start four of the seven games, and I have enough faith in Dustin May, Robert Gasser and the gang to keep the Dodgers' inconsistent offense in check the rest of the time. This should be a pretty low-scoring series, considering the arms involved and how much L.A.'s veteran bats are scuffling right now.

So: Can the Brewers score enough to pull the upset? I think so, given how William Contreras, Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich are swinging the bat right now. Add in Brice Turang, and Milwaukee has a bit more firepower than we've seen in the past. In a razor-tight series, that's enough.

Prediction: Brewers advance to World Series