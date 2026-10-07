Sneaky fantasy football defenses you can stream in Week 5 to win your matchup

The Seattle Seahawks defense was in a great spot last week against the Chargers, and they crushed. But this week it's the 49ers… Do you want that smoke? If yes, go on and get outta here. If not, then welcome to the Stream Team.

We’re a fantasy football gang that doesn’t sit back and say, ‘Eh. It’s the defense I have. I’m a coward. I don’t want to drop them, so it’s who I’m rolling with.’ We know there are better options, and we love looking for the right matchups. Our one guideline is that we’re looking for teams that are rostered in 30 percent or fewer of leagues. I use Yahoo! Fantasy, but you do you. Since it is bye week season, I am going to stretch that rule for one team.

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5 @ Miami Dolphins

Dolphins TT O/U: 16.5 (2nd-lowest)

Rostered in 46% of leagues

This is easy:



If you want a high-floor play for your DST, take the team playing the Dolphins. The Raiders were DST3 with 13 points in Week 1. The 49ers were DST7 with 8 points in Week 2. The Chiefs were DST10 with 8 points in Week 3. The Vikings were DST7 with 8 points in Week 4.

Very simple analysis (if you want to call it that) is that Cincinnati will score 8 points and be a top-seven DST in Week 5. The Bengals defense isn’t some sorry sack that can get ripped apart by everyone, and it’s not some stalwart that will break quarterbacks’ minds and souls … It’ll get some stops, force some turnovers, and get a handful of sacks. It’ll also miss tackles and get bullied at the line of scrimmage. It’s just a fine defense.

The Dolphins offense, on the other hand, is just terrible. They can’t really do anything right, and that’s perfect for us in the fantasy world. Fine defenses give offenses like that a bad time and score us points.

It’s a boring matchup. The Dolphins offense won't be on Red Zone at all, so just lock this in your lineup and forget about it until this time next week.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5 @ New England Patriots

Patriots TT O/U: 24.5 (8th-highest)

Rostered in 15% of leagues

For three weeks, the Patriots offense looked disjointed and painful, and then they looked fantastic in Week 4 … against the Bills. Every offense that plays the Bills looks fantastic, so I’m not buying into the idea that the Patriots’ offense is fixed.

For three weeks, the Raiders defense looked fantastic and brutalizing, and then they looked human in Week 4 … against the Chiefs. Every defense that plays the Chiefs looks human, so I’m not buying into the idea that the Raiders defense is wrecked.

Both of these teams are going to get back to their regular selves in Week 5.



The important thing to note here is that the Patriots lead the NFL in giveaways and the Raiders lead the NFL in takeaways. This is a DST matchup made in heaven.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys

Week 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers TT O/U: 19.5 (4th lowest)

Rostered in 28% of leagues

You shouldn’t want to play the Cowboys defense. There’s nothing they’ve done this season to make you think that they’re going to be good in real football, let alone fantasy football. However, the Buccaneers are starting Jalon Daniels for the second straight week … and it’s a short week (they play on Thursday night).

We have an opportunity to use a defense against a broken offense that is starting a UDFA quarterback (for his second game ever) on a week with less time to prepare. That’s money in the bank.

For what it’s worth, the Packers played the Buccs last week, and their terrible defense was DST6 with eight points off of two interceptions and three sacks. I expect the Cowboys to be in that ballpark.

Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington Commanders

Week 5 vs. New York Giants

Giants TT O/U: 20.5 (7th-lowest)

Rostered in 1% of leagues

If you had a rule going into the season that you weren’t going to draft the Commanders defense no matter what, I don’t blame you. They’re vile, and going to be a frustrating game to have them in.

But if you can stomach it, they’re going to have some pretty solid upside. Since Jameis Winston has taken over, the worst a defense did was the Titans in Week 3, when they scored 7 points and were DST 11.

We know that Winston is going to put the ball in danger, and we know that he’s going to handle pressure pretty poorly. If the Commanders can capitalize on that (which they’ve been doing better at for the past two weeks), we should be looking at a good week.

The Stash Pouch:

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you have a roster and a bench that allows you to roster two defenses, this is for you:

Someone is going to drop the Chiefs defense because they’re on a bye. Pick them up, like right now. Close this page, open up your fantasy app, and grab them. Then reopen this page, and maybe open and close it three or four times (it’s a metric play, and it’s the least you could do for me). They play the Chargers in Week 6, and you want to sink your teeth into that.

The Panthers play the Buccaneers in Week 6, so this is a little bit trickier. Baker Mayfield is supposed to be out for four-ish weeks with his dislocated thumb … But it’s Baker. He’ll do everything he can to try to get back sooner than that. Week 6 would be three weeks, and you have to imagine he’s going to be gunning for that.

If the idea of playing the Panthers against a Buccaneers defense with the starting quarterback doesn’t sound good to you, I get it. If the idea of the Panthers playing the Buccaneers with a starting quarterback coming back too soon with a jacked-up thumb sounds great to you, perfect. Grab them at some point this week.