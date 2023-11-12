How many players are on a hockey team?
Why do NHL teams have a 23-player lineup? Delve into the reasons, varying from injuries and fatigue to strategy. Get to know about 'healthy scratches', the 'taxi squad', and AHL affiliate teams, and appreciate the game's orchestration.
By Staff
Hockey Rosters: Are They Multiplying Like Rabbits?
Deciphering the complexity of NHL team rosters, we delve into the reasons for the 23-player lineup which includes considerations for injuries, fatigue, and strategy. Going beyond the visible six-player squad on the ice, we explore the role of 'healthy scratches', the 'taxi squad', and the AHL affiliate team. This behind-the-scenes insight will help fans appreciate the orchestration of the game and the strategic dynamics that underpin the sport.
Understanding NHL Team Rosters
There's a running joke in many fan circles that hockey teams multiply faster than rabbits on a lettuce farm. One minute you're learning the names of the starting lineup, and the next, there's a whole bench full of faces you can't name. So, how many players are actually on a hockey team? Let's sharpen our skates and glide into the icy depths of understanding NHL team rosters.
Number of Players on the Ice
If you've ever tuned into a game, you'd likely have seen six players from each team on the ice - three forwards, two defensemen, and a goalie. Simple math, right? Six players times 31 NHL teams, carry the two, divide by pi... But hold the stick wax, it’s not that straightforward.
The Real Number: A Team of 23
You see, those are just the players on the ice at any given moment. NHL rules actually allow each team a roster of a whopping 23 players during the regular season. "And why would they need that many?" I hear you ask as you chug down your third period beer. The answer, my friend, is injuries, fatigue, and strategy.
Why so Many Players?
Consider this: Hockey is a high contact, high intensity sport. Injuries are commonplace and having some extra bodies around means the game can go on. Fatigue plays a similar role. Skating at top speed, crashing into opponents, and shooting pucks is tiring work, and fresh legs are always appreciated.
Strategically, different players bring different skills to the game. One guy might have the fastest slap shot in the west, another might be a brick wall on defense, and another still might be a master of the faceoff circle. A team of 23 allows coaches to field the right mix of players for any situation.
Game Day Roster and "Healthy Scratches"
"But wait," I hear you say, "didn't the referees once call 18 skaters and two goalies in a game?" And you'd be right, my astute friend. In addition to the 23-player roster, only 20 are allowed to 'dress' for a game – typically, that's 18 skaters and two goalies. The others, known as 'healthy scratches', get to enjoy the game from the press box, hoping their number gets called next time.
The Taxi Squad
Then there's the situation known endearingly as the taxi squad, a recent addition thanks to the delightful disruption caused by the pandemic. These are players – up to six – who travel and practice with the team, ready to jump in at a moment's notice if COVID protocols take a starter out of the game.
The AHL Affiliate Team
And here's where it gets really crowded. Underneath the NHL team, there's usually an AHL affiliate team, filled with prospects and veterans. These players often get called upon when there's an injury, trade, or the coach just wants to shake things up.
The Headache of Keeping Track
Now, I know what you’re thinking, and yes, you're right. It can be a lot to keep track of, especially if you've also got to remember to pick up the kids from school and figure out what to have for dinner. But don't worry, you're not expected to know every single player in the organization. That’s what the announcers are for!
The Orchestra of Hockey
So, next time you're at a game, or watching from the comfort of your own couch, take a look at that bustling bench and remember: you're not looking at a six-player team but an orchestra of 23, all prepared to play their part in the symphony of slapshots, saves, and skirmishes we call hockey. And just think, once you've got this down, we can start talking about the minor league systems...
The Back of a Hockey Card
As for keeping track of everyone? Well, my friend, that's what the back of a hockey card is for.
FAQ:
Q: How many players are actually on a hockey team?
A: NHL rules allow each team a roster of 23 players during the regular season. This is beyond the six players visible on the ice at any given moment.
Q: Why does a hockey team need 23 players?
A: The need for a larger roster comes from considerations for injuries, fatigue, and strategy. Hockey is a high contact, high intensity sport, so injuries are common. Also, different players bring different skills to the game, allowing coaches to field the right mix of players for any situation.
Q: What is a "healthy scratch" in hockey?
A: In addition to the 23-player roster, only 20 players are allowed to 'dress' for a game. The others, known as 'healthy scratches', do not play in the game but watch from the press box, hoping to be called for the next game.
Q: What is the "taxi squad" in hockey?
A: The "taxi squad" is a group of players, up to six, who travel and practice with the team, ready to jump in at a moment's notice if COVID protocols take a starter out of the game. This is a recent addition to the game due to the pandemic.
Q: What is the AHL affiliate team in hockey?
A: Underneath the NHL team, there's usually an AHL affiliate team, filled with prospects and veterans. These players often get called upon when there's an injury, trade, or the coach wants to shake things up.
Q: How can fans keep track of all the players in a hockey team?
A: It can be a lot to keep track of all the players in the organization. However, fans are not expected to know every single player. That’s what the announcers and the back of a hockey card are for.