What is boarding in hockey?
Boarding in hockey is more than just a penalty—it's an art of interpretation. Learn how referees make the call, the factors they consider, and why it sparks debates among fans, players, and analysts. Unravel the complexities of the boarding rule with this insightful article.
By FanScribe
The next time you're watching a game of hockey and the referee's arm shoots up, followed by a shrill whistle and a call for "Boarding!", don't be the one scratching your head in confusion. Let's dive into the nitty-gritty of this commonly misunderstood rule and get you primed to explain it at your next game-watching party.
The Sticky Wicket that is Boarding
Boarding, in the simplest terms, is a penalty called when a player checks or pushes an opponent into the boards in a manner that is considered dangerous or unnecessarily violent. The National Hockey League (NHL) rule book specifies it as any player who checks or pushes a defenseless opponent in such a manner that causes the opponent to hit or impact the boards violently in the boards. The severity of the penalty can either be a minor, major or even a game misconduct based on the severity of the hit.
Cracking the Code: Understanding the Rule
Now, to understand the rule, we'll need to break it down bit by bit. The first part is the action: checking or pushing an opponent. This is a normal part of hockey and happens all the time. The complications kick in when such a check or push results in an opponent hitting the boards with high impact. But the greatest wrinkle of them all is the concept of a 'defenseless opponent'. This term, while a bit ambiguous, generally refers to a player who is not aware of the impending hit, or is in a vulnerable position where they can't adequately protect themselves.
The Art of Interpretation: Referee's Call
Next, it's important to remember that boarding is not an exact science, but more like an art of interpretation. It's up to the referee's discretion to gauge the severity of the hit and the position of the player being hit. The decision hinges on whether the referee believes the player had time to avoid or lessen the contact but chose not to. This delicate balance of judgement makes it a hot topic among fans, players, and analysts alike.
Boarding Rule in Real Life: Easy as Pie
Think of it this way: you wouldn't push a friend off a cliff, right? Imagine the cliff as the boards and your friend as the player. If your friend is teetering on the edge of the cliff, unaware, and you willingly give them a push causing them to fall off, that's what we call boarding in hockey. If your friend is in a safe position, aware of your presence, and you still decide to give them a hearty push, even in jest, you could be penalized.
Aftermath of Boarding: Not just Whistles and Penalties
It's not just about the whistles and the time spent in the penalty box. It's about the potential injuries. Hitting the players against the boards with force can lead to severe injuries, which is why the NHL takes this violation extremely seriously. The boarding rule is, therefore, one of the very important rules to understand and respect in the game of hockey.
That's it! You're now primed to be the boarding rule expert at your next hockey watching gathering. Understanding the rule of boarding definitely adds another layer to your game-watching experience, doesn't it? The next occasion you witness a player being relegated to the penalty box for boarding, you'll have a precise understanding of the on-ice incident.
FAQ:
