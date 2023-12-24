What is kneeing in hockey?
By FanScribe
Do you ever watch a hockey game and find yourself wondering why all of a sudden, play stops and there's a guy being put in the penalty box for what's called 'kneeing'? What's that all about? Well, let's dive right in and clear up that confusion for you!
Breaking Down the 'Kneeing' Rule
First things first - what on earth is 'kneeing' in hockey? The rule is pretty simple. Kneeing is when a player extends his knee out to hit an opponent, whether or not the other player has possession of the puck.
In hockey, rules are a lot like traffic regulations: they're there to ensure everyone's safety, and flouting them can lead to penalties. So, when a player purposefully sticks out their knee to trip or hit another player, it's considered dangerous play and is thus penalized.
To put it in layman terms, think of it this way: kneeing in hockey is like jaywalking in real life. Instead of endangering pedestrians, you're endangering other players. And instead of a fine, you get a trip to the penalty box.
The Penalty Box: Hockey's Very Own Timeout Corner
When a player is called for kneeing, they get sent to the penalty box for either two or five minutes, depending on the severity of the incident. If a player is injured as a result of kneeing, a major penalty of five minutes is given.
But here's the kicker – the penalized player has to stay in the penalty box for the entire duration of the penalty, even if the other team scores. This leaves the offending team short-handed, which can be a major disadvantage. Just like when you were young, and you had to sit in the 'Naughty Corner' for your entire timeout, no matter how many episodes of your favorite show you were missing.
The Impact on The Game
Kneeing penalties can have a significant impact on the momentum of a hockey game. Not only does the offending team lose a player for a couple of minutes, but they also give the opposing team a power play – an advantage where they have more players on the ice.
Think about it like this- it's like playing a board game but with one less player and the other team gets an extra turn. It's a bit of a bumpy ride but makes for an exciting game, doesn't it?
And there you have it! Next time you're watching a hockey game, and someone gets called for kneeing, you'll have an apt understanding of why it happened and the impact it can have on the game. Now, when an opposing player is sent to the penalty box for a kneeing penalty, won't you be the one grinning, knowing exactly how much of an advantage your team just gained?
