What is delay of game (puck over glass) in hockey?
What is delay of game (puck over glass) in hockey? Learn the ins and outs of the delay of game penalty in hockey. Explore Rule 63 and discover why sending the puck over the glass can land players in hot water.
By FanScribe
In the quick, fast-paced world of hockey, penalties are as common as ice in an arena. One such penalty that might have you scratching your head in puzzlement is the delay of game due to the puck being sent over the glass.
Introduction to Delay of Game
In the quick, fast-paced world of hockey, penalties are as common as ice in an arena. One such penalty that might have you scratching your head in puzzlement is the delay of game due to the puck being sent over the glass.
What's the Rule?
The infamous 'puck over the glass' rule is formally known as Rule 63 in the NHL rulebook. It states that any player who shoots or bats (using his hand or his stick) the puck directly (non-deflected) out of the playing surface from his defending zone will be assessed a minor penalty for delay of game. But, if the puck leaves the playing surface after deflecting off a player or the glass, no penalty is called.
The Ins and Outs of Rule 63
Rule 63 in Action
Picture this: a defender, who's been on the ice a bit too long, finds himself under pressure in his defensive zone. Spotting no immediate outlet, he flicks the puck high and out of play over the glass. The ref's arm goes up, signaling a delay of game penalty. Our defender, exhausted and now somewhat chastised, trudges off to the penalty box while his team copes with being a man down for two minutes.
Simplifying the Rule
Think of it this way: imagine you're playing a game of ping-pong (table tennis for the purists). You're on the defense, and instead of returning the ball, you deliberately whack it off the table. That's not really fair play, is it? In hockey, it's the same principle.
Balancing the Game
Some critics argue that this rule is too harsh, that it penalizes accidental plays, potentially changing the outcome of close games. However, proponents argue that the rule maintains the game's flow and prevents intentional delaying tactics, ultimately striking a balance between the two extremes.
Final Whistle
So, there you have it. The next time you see a player penalized for a delay of game because the puck flew over the glass, you'll know exactly what's going on. You'll also be the one in the crowd or on the couch capable of educating others about Rule 63 in the NHL rulebook. Knowing this rule, you've just levelled up your game-watching experience, haven't you?
FAQ:
What is the delay of game penalty in hockey?
The delay of game penalty in hockey is a rule that penalizes players who intentionally or accidentally send the puck over the glass from their defending zone. It's officially known as Rule 63 in the NHL rulebook.
What exactly does Rule 63 in the NHL rulebook state?
Rule 63 in the NHL rulebook states that any player who shoots or bats the puck directly out of the playing surface from his defending zone will be assessed a minor penalty for delay of game. However, if the puck leaves the playing surface after deflecting off a player or the glass, no penalty is called.
Does the delay of game penalty apply to all players on the ice?
No, the delay of game penalty only applies to players in their defending zone. Attacking players who send the puck out of the rink are not penalized.
What happens when a player is penalized for delay of game?
When a player is penalized for delay of game, they must leave the ice and spend two minutes in the penalty box, leaving their team a man down for that duration.
How can I simplify my understanding of the delay of game rule?
Think of it like a game of ping-pong. If you're on defense and instead of returning the ball, you deliberately whack it off the table, that's not fair play. The same principle applies in hockey with the delay of game rule.
Why is the delay of game rule considered necessary in hockey?
The delay of game rule is considered necessary to maintain the flow of the game and prevent intentional delaying tactics. While some critics argue it penalizes accidental plays, proponents believe it strikes a balance between the two extremes.
How does understanding Rule 63 enhance my game-watching experience?
Understanding Rule 63 allows you to know exactly what's going on when a player is penalized for a delay of game because the puck flew over the glass. It also empowers you to educate others about this rule, enhancing your overall game-watching experience.
