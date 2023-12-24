What is tripping in hockey?
By FanScribe
In the whirlwind of flying pucks and skates scratching ice, it's easy to miss some of the lesser-known rules in hockey, like tripping. Well, lace up your skates and get ready to dive right in, because we're about to shed some light on this misunderstood penalty.
Understanding the Tripping Rule
Tripping, in the simplest terms, is when a player uses their body or stick to cause an opponent to fall. This can occur in many forms, from a stick deliberately placed in the opponent's path, to an arm used to pull an opponent down, or even an outstretched leg causing a tumble. It’s a major no-no in the land of hockey and is penalized with a minor penalty. Result? Two-minute timeout in the sin bin for the offending player and a power-play opportunity for the opposing team. Ouch!
The Nuances
Here's where it can get a smidge tricky. Not every fall in a hockey game is a result of tripping. The referees, those eagle-eyed guardians of the ice, will judge whether the player with the puck was in control or if the stick contact was incidental. If it's deemed that no trip occurred, play continues unabated, much to the chagrin of many a screaming fan.
Tripping or Diving?
Adding a slice of intrigue to the rules is the concept of 'diving.' Picture a player embellishing their fall to persuade the ref of a penalty. If caught, they'll earn themselves a two-minute irony break for unsportsmanlike conduct. So, the lesson here is – stick to the rules or your theatrics may land you in hot water!
Penalty Shot
What’s more, if a player is tripped during a breakaway - that's a clear path to the goal for those unfamiliar - the referees won’t just award a two-minute penalty. Instead, they dish out one of the most exciting plays in hockey – a penalty shot.
The Tripping Rule in Real-Time Action
Think of tripping in hockey like a tripwire in an old spy movie. Imagine our hockey player (let's call him Agent Puck) is storming towards enemy territory (the opposing goal, in our case). Suddenly, an enemy agent (the opposing player) subtly flicks a wire (his stick) in Agent Puck's path. Down goes our hero, mission aborted! Now, replace the enemy agent with a two-minute penalty, and you've got yourself a hockey game!
During your next hockey game viewing, if you spot a player taking an unexpected ice-side break, you've likely witnessed a tripping penalty in action. It's satisfying to be in the know, isn't it? Now, imagine the satisfaction of sharing this newfound knowledge at your upcoming game night.
