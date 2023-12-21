Stanley Cup trophy engravings & errors
The Intriguing Errors on the Stanley Cup: Misspellings, Faux Pas, and Typos Galore!
By FanScribe
Find yourself squinting at the names etched on the Stanley Cup, contemplating the reasons behind crossed-out or misspelled names? Worry not. This article will lead you through the maze of engravings and their captivating errors on hockey's most prized trophy. Following this, you'll emerge as the go-to expert in your group, sharing intriguing facts during game nights!
The Tradition of Engraving Names
The Stanley Cup is not just a trophy; it's a chronicle of hockey history. From the start, the tradition was to etch the winning team's name and the year of their triumph on the silverware. But in the 1924-25 season, Victoria Cougars' owner decided to engrave his players' names on it too. This started a trend, and the team rosters began to feature on the Cup with all players, coaches, and management members included.
This seems straightforward, right? But, like a puck on a rickety ice, sometimes things do slide into the realm of errors.
The Error Zone: Misspellings and Faux Pas
Ever signed a bday card for a friend and spelled their name wrong? Pretty embarrassing, right? Now imagine your name is carved in silver for all eternity - and it's spelled wrong. "Boston Bruins" became "Bqstqn Bruins" in 1972, and "Toronto Maple Leafs" was etched as "Toronto Maple Leaes". Even the grand institution that is the NHL was not immune and was mistakenly written as “NQH”!
If you're thinking, "surely, they can correct it," you're not wrong. But here's the fun part: once done, the errors remain untouched for a year until the next engraving. It’s like a typo in a tweet that gets a million retweets before you notice.
Sub-Header: The Crossed Out Names
Once upon a time, it was customary to include the names of all staff members - the team behind the team. However, when the Oilers won the Cup in 1984, Peter Pocklington, the owner, added the name of his father, Basil, who had nothing to do with the team. The league didn’t appreciate this, and hence, Basil's name was ‘X’-ed out. It remains the only name crossed out on the Stanley Cup!
Questionable Entries and Unseen Sacrifices
Weirdly enough, there have been engravings on the Cup that have nothing to do with hockey! For instance, the 1980-81 New York Islanders engraved the name of a scout’s son who was born during the playoffs. How’s that for a birth announcement?
On the flip side, sadly, there are a few heroic souls like Montreal Canadiens’ Bob Gainey who were left off the Cup despite significant contributions. Gainey's contribution was overlooked in 1973, but righting past wrongs, his name was retroactively added in 1978.
Deep Dive into Iconic Errors
Some errors gain prominence for their audaciousness. The 1962-63 Toronto Maple Leafs, for example, had nine, yes nine, misspelled names, making it the record for the most errors on a single engraving. Quite a record, huh?
On the other hand, the 1980-81 New York Islanders were engraved as "Ilanders", presumably because one can't have an island without land, but perhaps one can without an 's'!
Now, Ready for Game Night?
Having immersed ourselves in the maze of engraving traditions and errors on the Stanley Cup, you're armed with a collection of fun facts and oddities. The Stanley Cup's engravings mirror the messy, unpredictable, and exhilarating nature of the sport itself. It's not just about getting the name on the Cup; it's about how you get there.
Keep in mind, during the Cup presentation, take a closer look at those names. You might discover intriguing peculiarities. After all, appreciating these intricacies brings an additional dimension to your hockey-watching experience.
