Unusual & quirky Stanley Cup stories & anecdotes
Embark on a riveting journey into the peculiar realm of Stanley Cup stories, where misspelled names, eerie curses, and forgotten victories take center stage.
By FanScribe
Why are the name tags on the Stanley Cup so wonky? And is there really a curse lurking in the depths of this coveted trophy? Buckle up, folks, as we journey into the weird and wonderful world of Stanley Cup stories.
Stanley's Crooked Names
For a trophy that has been around for 128 years, the Stanley Cup has seen its fair share of misspellings and errors. Take, for instance, the 1980-81 New York Islanders, who were immortalized as the 'Ilanders'. Or the 1971-72 Boston Bruins, whose roster included an 'Bqstqn Bruins' thanks to an errant engraver's hand. With the Cup having more than 2,200 names etched on it, it stands to reason a few of them would be wonky.
Stanley's Phantom Team
In 1919, the Stanley Cup finals were cancelled mid-series due to the Spanish Flu epidemic. The Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Metropolitans were both vying for the Cup, but the series ended in a tragic tie when several Canadiens players fell ill, with one, Joe Hall, sadly passing away. The frontrunner for the eeriest Cup story, though, goes to the 2005 engraving of the words "Season Not Played" - a chilling relic of the 2004-2005 NHL lockout.
The Curse of Muldoon
Did you know the Stanley Cup carries a curse? At least that's the legend forged by Pete Muldoon, the first coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, who, after a disagreement with the owner, purportedly placed a curse on the team in 1927 saying they would never finish first. And for 41 years, they didn't. It wasn't until 1961 that the Blackhawks finally hoisted the Cup, breaking the 'Curse of Muldoon'.
Stanley's Scoring Streak Truth
A widely held belief is that the player who scores the most goals in the playoffs gets their name engraved on the Cup twice. But hold on to your hockey sticks, because it's actually a myth! The only players who give the engraver double duty are those who also happen to hold an executive or coaching role with the championship team.
The Forgotten Cup
What's worse than not winning the Stanley Cup? Winning it and leaving it behind! That's exactly what happened to the Montreal Wanderers in 1907 when, after celebrating their win, they left the Cup at the home of their team photographer. The trophy was then used as a flower pot until the Wanderers remembered to pick it up.
Stanley's Unwanted Pool Dive
The 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins' victory celebration took an unexpected turn when the Cup ended up at the bottom of Mario Lemieux's pool. The Cup, thankfully, survived and floated - proving it's not only a symbol of hockey glory but also a pretty rad pool float.
The Rules of the Cup
The NHL took notice of these humorous mishaps and since 1995, there have been guidelines for how the Cup is to be treated during its annual 100-day tour with the winning team. While the players have mostly complied, the Cup continues to find itself in amusing, albeit less dramatic, situations.
Remember the next time the Cup makes its appearance, it carries more than just the names of champions - it carries a century-long legacy of extraordinary, and often hilarious, tales. So, who's ready to watch the next Stanley Cup spectacle unfold?
This content has been derived, in whole or in part, from artificial intelligence.