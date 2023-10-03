What does plus minus (+/-) mean in hockey?
Discover the world of plus-minus in hockey. Learn how it's defined, why it's controversial, and the role it plays in assessing a player's impact on the game.
So you're a hockey fan, you've got your jersey on, and your face painted, but you're left wondering - what the puck is Plus-Minus? It's a wonder the + and - signs don't show up more often in tattoos of ardent fans, given its significance to the sport. But for those out on thin ice with their understanding of this term, consider this your life raft.
The Bare Bones of Plus-Minus
Believe it or not, Plus-Minus in hockey has nothing to do with your elementary school math class or the battery in your car. This stat tracks the goal differential when a particular player is on the ice, but hold your horses - there's a catch. It only includes goals scored during equal-strength situations. That means goals during power plays or penalty kills don't figure into this equation. Could you imagine the chaos if they did?
Feeding the Fans Frenzy: Plus-Minus Controversies
Before we move one stride further, let's tackle the elephant on the rink. Sure, Plus-Minus feels like a simple concept, but it's seen its fair share of controversy. Detractors argue it's a misleading stat, unfairly penalizing players from weak teams and glorifying those on stronger squads. After all, you could be the Wayne Gretzky of your generation, but if your team has more leaks than a sieve, your Plus-Minus will look as anemic as a vegetarian vampire.
Hoisting the Cup: Plus-Minus and the Stanley Cup
Now if you're one for numbers, and I'm betting you are since you're reading this, there's a fun fact to consider. The player with the best Plus-Minus rating in a single season in NHL history is Bobby Orr with a whopping +124 in 1970-71 season. He also went on to win the Stanley Cup that year with the Boston Bruins. Coincidence? I’ll let you chew on that one.
Skating Between the Lines: Plus-Minus and Players
While Plus-Minus doesn’t decide who makes it to the NHL Hall of Fame, it does have its place in assessing player performance. It's like taking the temperature of a player's effectiveness on the ice and their team's success - or lack thereof. Plus-Minus isn't a crystal ball, but when it comes to reading the icy tea leaves on a player's impact, it's an essential part of the toolkit.
Thread the Needle: The Plus-Minus Verdict
So, is Plus-Minus the Holy Grail of hockey stats or a one-way ticket to Misinterpretation City? Like most questions in hockey – and life – the answer probably falls somewhere in between. Much like a hockey match itself, it’s a bit of a rough-and-tumble affair with its fair share of bloody noses and hat tricks.
So, as you lace up to dive deeper into the world of hockey stats, remember that Plus-Minus is just one tool in the box, and the game doesn’t begin and end with it. But next time you're at a game, yelling at the ref and drowning sorrows in overpriced beer, you'll know a little more about what's going on beneath the ice.
And who knows? You just might start seeing those + and - signs in a whole new light - maybe even tattoo material after all. But remember, like a puck to the face, tattoos are permanent. Proceed with caution.
This content has been derived, in whole or in part, from artificial intelligence.