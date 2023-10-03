What is boarding in hockey?
Learn about the misunderstood rule of boarding in hockey. From its definition to its comparison with other penalties, and the ensuing debate, this article offers an insightful look into this significant rule.
Ah, boarding. No, I'm not talking about some adrenaline-fueled extreme sport involving a plank of wood and a mountain. I'm talking about the kind of boarding that sends chills down the spines of hockey fans and sets the penalty box door swinging.
The Rulebook’s Definition
In the most unambiguous terms, boarding is when a player slams an opponent into the boards in a manner that's recklessly dangerous or egregiously violent. The NHL rulebook generously describes it as when a player "checks or pushes a defenseless opponent in such a manner that causes the opponent to hit or impact the boards violently or dangerously." Sound brutal? You bet your skates it is.
Aggression or Infraction: The Thin Line
In the fast-paced world of hockey, it's easy to forget amidst the skill and strategy that this is a contact sport. And in that contact lies the thin line between aggression and infraction. Here’s where boarding skates in.
A good, hard check into the boards that doesn't fall under the definition of boarding can be applauded – it’s part of the game's physicality. But when the intent or result is an unsafe impact into the boards, it gets you a cozy one-way ticket to the penalty box.
Reading the Referee's Mind
The grey area in boarding lies in the interpretation. What counts as violent? When is an opponent defenseless? What constitutes dangerous? Much like trying to figure out what that mystery meat on your sandwich actually is, interpreting boarding often depends on the eyes (or in this case, whistle) doing the judging.
And shockingly, referees are humans (I know, right?) who tend to see things differently. Some might whistle boarding for a check that another would let slide faster than a puck on fresh ice.
Boarding Vs. Other Penalties: The Blood Brothers
"But wait a minute, Ice Analyst! Isn't boarding just like charging or checking from behind?" I hear you, dear reader. To the untrained eye (and sometimes to the trained one) it can seem like these penalties are triplets separated at birth. Here's the deal, though:
Charging involves taking a run at an opponent, usually with a skate or two off the ice, while checking from behind, as the name so subtly implies, involves slamming into a player from the back. Boarding has its own shade of maliciousness: dangerous and violent impact into the boards.
Drop the Gloves Over Boarding
Despite the controversy it can stir, boarding serves its purpose in the game of hockey. It's there to protect players from potentially dangerous hits, and when rightly called, it can be a game-changer. So the next time your favorite player gets called for boarding, before you yell at the screen and fling popcorn at your team's misfortune, remember they're likely sitting in the penalty box for a reason—or at least, to a ref, it sure seemed like it.
So here’s a puck for thought: In hockey, as in life, the line between aggression and infraction can be as thin as the blade of a skate. What side are you on?
This content has been derived, in whole or in part, from artificial intelligence.