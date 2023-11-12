What is high sticking in hockey?
Understanding high sticking in hockey is no minor feat. Dive into the details of this nuanced rule, its implications on the game, and how it adds an extra layer of suspense to every match.
By Staff
High Sticking: Hockey's Most Misunderstood Rule
Has your heart ever skipped a beat watching your favorite player draw back their hockey stick, only to have the referee's whistle interrupt your cheers? That, my friends, is high sticking in all its controversial glory. This rule is as nuanced as a triple-deke, and we're about to break it down.
Understanding the High Stick
So, what is high sticking in hockey? Simplified to its core, it's all about the location, location, location. If a player carries, holds, or raises his stick above his shoulders, that's high sticking – end of story, right? But put a spit-shine on your spectacles because there’s more to the tale.
The NHL rulebook sees high sticking as a multi-headed beast. Rule 60 details high sticking as contact between an elevated stick and an opponent's body. So, if a player's stick hits another player above the shoulders, he's committed a penalty. It's like an elbow to the face, but with a six-foot long piece of laminated wood. It’s not quite the love tap you’d want to receive.
Delving into Double-minor Territory
But hold the Zamboni, what if blood is drawn? The rule then escalates into double-minor territory. What does this mean? Well, in layman terms, the offending player gets a timeout - a four-minute stint in the penalty box to ponder their aggressive life choices.
Now, let’s skate over to a slightly different scenario, outlined in rule 80: a player knocking the puck out of the air with his stick above the normal height of his shoulders. This isn't considered a penalty, but it does result in a stoppage of play, and the ensuing faceoff happens in the offending team's defensive zone. That’s like having a block party and suddenly realizing you're the one supplying the snacks.
The Referee's Perspective
Ever wondered why it seems like referees have eyes on the back of their heads when it comes to this rule? It's because they kind of do. Referees are perched like birds of prey, eyeing every move the players make. And let's not forget their trusty linesmen who are on hand to assist.
And then there are the replays during potential goal reviews. Did a high stick potentially alter the puck before it found the back of the net? Well, buckle up, because the NHL’s Situation Room is about to turn into a crime scene investigation unit.
High Sticking: Not Just a Penalty
Yet high sticking isn't always the bad guy. In fact, in the right hands, it’s an art form. Have you ever watched a player bat a puck out of mid-air and into the goal? That's hockey poetry in motion, and if the stick wasn't above the crossbar when it made contact, that's a legal goal.
So, when the whistle blows and you're left scratching your head, just remember that high sticking in hockey is about as straightforward as quantum physics. The next time you hear the term, instead of fuming at the ref, pause for a moment and appreciate the intricate dance of chaos and control that is hockey. After all, it's the rule's complexity that adds an extra layer of drama to our beloved sport. The only thing predictable about hockey is its unpredictability.
And isn't that why we keep watching, game after nail-biting game?