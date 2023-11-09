What is the crease in hockey?
The crease in hockey is more than just a patch of blue ice. Explore its tactical purpose, the rules that govern it, and its influence on the game's strategy, controversies, and subsequent rules revisions.
By Staff
Crease Crisscross: Deciphering Hockey's Sacred Blue Paint
You've probably seen it, that big blue half-circle that seemingly exists just to give goaltenders a place to mark their territory like some sort of territorial sled dog. It's the sacred bit of painted ice known to hockey aficionados as "the crease". But what exactly is it? And why are players and coaches getting hot under the collar when someone dares to step into it? Let's break the ice, shall we?
Getting into the Groove: What exactly is the Crease?
The crease is that deliciously noticeable 8-foot-wide semi-circle of royal blue real estate that encompasses the front of the net in a game of ice hockey. Now, while it's not a rent-free space for goaltenders to take a siesta mid-game (though some might wish it were), the crease does serve a highly tactical purpose.
Simply put, it's a protective space primarily for the goalie. It's like an invisible barrier in a sci-fi movie. It's there. You can't miss it. But if you're opposing player, stepping inside is usually a no-no. And when it comes to the little blue slice of heaven, there are rules aplenty.
Stepping on Toes: The Do's and Don'ts of the Crease
Picture this: A forward jostles elbows, finds a chink in the defensive armor, and drifts into the crease, unsettling the goalie just that tad bit. A moment later, the puck slides into the net, the lamp lights up and the crowd roars. But the referee waves it off - goalie interference.
Entering the crease without possession of the puck, or hindering the goalie while you're in it, can lead to the dreaded goalie interference, causing what might have been a game-winning shot to be ruled no goal. It's a bitter pill to swallow but it's the rulebook. Besides, nobody likes a party-crasher, especially not our helmeted gatekeepers.
Critical Crease Crime: Infamous Incidents
Remember the 1999 Stanley Cup Final? Who can forget Brett Hull's controversial "crease goal" that won the Dallas Stars their first-ever Cup? The Buffalo Sabres are probably still smarting from that one.
The crease rule was stricter back then, with any goal automatically disallowed if an attacking player's skate was inside the crease, regardless of interference. But Hull's goal led to a furore and an eventual rules tweak. Today, as long as the attacking player doesn't interfere with the goalie, he can tap dance in the crease all he wants.
The Crease Conundrum: Debates and Dilemmas
Some argue that the current rules are too lenient and that the crease should be a sacrosanct space for the goalie. Others counter that it would inhibit the attacking play and render scoring a Herculean task. It's a debate as different as a bottle of Molson Canadian and a side of poutine.
So the next time you're hollering at the TV because your favorite team lost a goal to goalie interference, remember: when it comes to the crease, it's not just an arbitrary patch of blue – it's a space of tactical warfare where championships can be won or lost. And as for the referees, well, you know that they're just skating on thin ice.