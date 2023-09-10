3 Alabama football players to blame after Tide lost to Texas
Alabama needed key players to step up against Texas. They didn't.
Alabama football player to blame for Texas loss: C Seth McLaughlin
Alabama's offensive line got worked by the Texas defensive front. It's that simple.
Any of the offensive linemen who started could be highlighted here. Left tackle Kadyn Proctor had a rough night but he's a true freshman. The people who put him in position to start deserve more blame than he does.
Center Seth McLaughlin gets the dubious honor because he's a senior and he has no excuses.
McLaughlin's snapping throughout the game was laughable. His blocking wasn't good enough to make up for it.
The performance of the line as a whole made things that much more difficult for quarterback Jalen Milroe, who was running for his life too often. The QB was sacked five times. The rushing attack was stifled as well with just 3.1 yards per carry.
Offensive line play has set the tone for many a dominant Alabama offense. It was lacking on Saturday and the result followed. The Crimson Tide will face other stout defensive fronts this season. Getting the line sorted out has to be a priority because more losses are coming with more performances like that.