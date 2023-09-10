3 Alabama football players to blame after Tide lost to Texas
Alabama needed key players to step up against Texas. They didn't.
Alabama football player to blame for Texas loss: QB Jalen Milroe
Nick Saban never officially declared Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback of the Crimson Tide. Even back in July, FanSided's John Buhler wondered if Saban's non-commital answers about Bryce Young's replacement were a bad sign for Alabama.
It's looking like that was the case, because Milroe's performance against Alabama certainly wasn't what Saban would have been looking for.
Milroe threw two costly interceptions, which resulted in 10 points for the Longhorns. Texas just happened to win the game by 10 points.
It was more than just the interceptions though. Milroe flat-out missed throws he needed to make, completing just 14-of-27 passes.
Yes, he threw two touchdowns, and one of those was an absolute beauty. He also rushed for 44 yards, but his legs were the best part of his game when the Crimson Tide needed an all-around performance.
The fact that Saban didn't replace Milroe with Ty Simpson or Tyler Buchner suggests he might not have lost the job just yet, but Alabama can't salvage the season without significant improvement at quarterback.