3 Alabama stars who willed the Crimson Tide to victory over Tennessee
The Alabama Crimson Tide were able to beat the Tennessee Volunteers, 34-20, behind an amazing defensive performance, along with a great running attack led by Jase McClellan.
After this win, the Tide seemed destined for a match-up against LSU on the fourth of November for control of the SEC West. In what feels like a college football playoff potential eliminator for the Tide, the defense will need to showcase a similar tape to what happened in the second half against Tennessee.
However, let's look at the Alabama stars who took the Volunteers by the horns in the second half and were able to lead a comeback.
3. WRs Isaiah Bond and Jermaine Burton
While Jalen Milroe played his role at the QB spot, he was not a reason why the team won this game. Isaiah Bond and Jermaine Burton were.
The two wideouts were able to get open downfield quickly, providing enough separation to catch Milroe's slightly underthrown balls. Bond ended up with three receptions for 77 yards. One of those receptions was turned into the Tide's first TD of the second half.
Burton was also able to perform extremely well as he ended up with four receptions for 62 yards in this game. He also ended up with a TD as well. This included one catch that was thrown into an extremely tight window.
2. RB Jase McClellan
Yes as it has been all season, the defense is the biggest reason why the Tide won this game. Still, props need to be given to running back Jase McClellan. McClellan had 115 yards on 27 carries. The senior also ended up with a rushing touchdown.
In a season where the passing offense hasn't been crazy great, McClellan has been needed to perform well. While the stat sheet might not show a crazy game, this is a passing offense that has struggled at times and the RB was able to provide enough behind a poor offensive line.
1. Alabama's second-half defense
The reason that the Tide won this game was because of their second-half defense. Alabama did not allow a single point in the second half of this game. During 50 percent of their drives in the second half, the Tide forced the Volunteers to go three-and-out.
One of the drives that didn't end up in a three-and-out resulted in a fumble return touchdown for the Tide. In another one, the Volunteers lost the ball on downs after one first down.
This is a Tide defense that showed up in the second half and will need to show up if they want to beat LSU in two weeks' time. Still, for now, the Tide can celebrate this victory thanks to their offensive playmakers and second-half defense.