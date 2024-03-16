3 Astros who won’t be back in 2025 if they sign Blake Snell
The Houston Astros' pursuit of 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell ramping up could mean these three players won't be back with the team in 2025.
By Lior Lampert
2. Alex Bregman
Earlier this offseason, Astros general manager Dana Brown shut down any potential trade rumors involving third baseman Alex Bregman when he told reporters that Houston has no interest in trading the veteran.
There have also been rumblings about a looming contract extension for Bregman, who is entering the final year of his current deal. However, does the possible arrival of Snell and his lucrative contract change the team’s calculus in that regard?
After reaching a five-year, $125 million extension with franchise cornerstone Jose Altuve and signing the top free-agent closer on the market, Josh Hader, to a five-year, $95 million deal, Houston may be hard-pressed to re-sign Bregman if they spend big on Snell.
It has nothing to do with Bregman, who still played at a high level in 2023, batting .262 with 25 home runs and 98 runs batted in while playing solid defense from the hot corner.
A two-time World Series Champion and All-Star, Bregman has been a critical piece of Houston’s success since making his major league debut in 2016, which could complicate matters. But if it means winning another title, the Astros will do whatever it takes, even if it means parting ways with a fan favorite in 2025.