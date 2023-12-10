3 Atlanta Falcons to blame after critical Week 14 loss to Buccaneers
Nobody knows how to lose games in heartbreaking fashion quite like the Atlanta Falcons do.
By John Buhler
2. Desmond Ridder's reckless nature was on full display once again
Just when things were starting to go back in Desmond Ridder's direction, he stepped into quicksand again. No, this was not his worst game as a starter, but he had several head-scratching moments in this one. From the horrendous pick deep in Falcons' territory to losing the ball in his own end zone for a safety, Ridder continues to be particularly careless with the football, especially vs. the Buccaneers.
Yes, there were moments when he leaned on his teammates to make big plays. The Falcons' last three first-round picks all came up big for the Dirty Birds at times in this one. Kyle Pitts hit pay dirt. So did Bijan Robinson. While Ridder took what should have been the game-winning touchdown in himself, the best player on the Falcons' offense all day was Drake London. He made so many plays.
At the end of the day, the Falcons' offense is limited with Ridder under center and still learning the ropes. Not to say his backup Taylor Heinicke could have been any better, but Ridder's highs are nowhere near as good as how truly awful his lows are. If Atlanta does not make the playoffs, the Falcons are probably drafting a quarterback in the first round. Ridder is the elephant in the room.
The best quarterback in the division won the game on Sunday, and he did not play for the Falcons...